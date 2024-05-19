Jack Grealish: I wanted to play more for Man City this season

Jack Grealish says he wanted to play more for Manchester City this season.

The midfielder was again left on the bench as City beat West Ham on Sunday to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title, a historic feat in English football.

Grealish has struggled with injuries this season but his been largely overlook while fit during the run in. He finishes the season with a winners' medal but having been afforded just 10 starts, and a further 10 substitute appearances.

"I don't feel like I've performed well this season at all," he told Sky Sports. "I performed better this year than my first year. That first year I just wanted to win no matter what. Last year I played more and this season has been stop-start. I played well in points.

"My standards are high so I feel like I could've played more in some games. I wanted to play as much as I could like last season. We have so many good players here so it's difficult. There's no team in the world that rotates like this team do, but that's the beauty of it."

Grealish was spotted on TV cameras having an animated conversation with his manager, Pep Guardiola, during the title celebrations.

Asked by Sky Sports what was said, Grealish explained: "I just said congratulations, and he said no you congratulations! He's an unbelievable guy. I've had times this season that I've struggled off the pitch - I don't mind saying that - and he's been there for me so much.

“He's a brilliant manager on the pitch but behind closed doors and in his office, he's helped me too. I'm so proud of some of these guys and happy for them. People like [Mateo] Kovacic, what a brilliant guy. He's played every minute in the last few weeks and then today he doesn't and he's took it so well. So proud."