Jack Grealish reflects on 2023/24 season, the ‘worst dead-leg ever’, and hints at home break-in difficulties

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has reflected on the last season with the club and pointed towards issues with injury and off-the-field matters.

The England international is fast approaching a crucial season in his Manchester City career, having been shown much-needed faith by manager Pep Guardiola after a difficult campaign both on and off the field for the club.

A mixture of injuries, personal challenges, and difficulties overcoming the exceptional highs of winning a historic Treble with Manchester City saw Grealish largely displaced in the City line-up, with new signing Jeremy Doku further adding to complications.

Those challenges culminated in his exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the summer’s European Championships in Germany, leading to immense heartache for the former Aston Villa captain and leaving many international teammates baffled.

Speaking to reporters from Orlando, Florida this week ahead of Manchester City’s penultimate pre-season friendly, Jack Grealish was quizzed on his previous season at the club, in turn drawing upon the impact of injuries and off-the-field problems.

“I don’t want to sit here and just make excuses,” Grealish said. “I feel like I still had some good games last season in certain points. But yeah, obviously I had my dead leg at the start of the season, which I know you’re probably thinking, ‘Dead leg?’ But it was the worst dead leg ever which kept me out for four, five weeks.”

He continued, “And then I had my groin injury twice which was difficult. But I also had a lot of, not a lot, but some stuff that happened off the field. Sometimes people from the outside don’t see, they just think we just play football and we’re these robots but we do have a life off the field as well.

“And sometimes it’s difficult to deal with that. Yeah, I had some stuff off the field as well, which was difficult at times. But listen, I think it’s down to me at the end of the day, I need to train well and prepare well, and then I know that I’ll be at my best.”

Events off the field are likely to be focussed around a targeted raid on Jack Grealish’s family home in Cheshire, with thieves breaking into the property whilst the 28-year-old was playing for Manchester City in a 1-3 win over Everton in December 2023.

The Sun newspaper reported at the time that jewellery and watches worth in the region of £1 million were stolen in the robbery, whilst an extensive search was carried out, supported by police dogs and a helicopter.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said at the time, “No arrests have been made at this time and inquiries are ongoing.” Pep Guardiola also spoke in light of the incident, stating, “It was a bad moment for him and his family.”