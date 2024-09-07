Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz: Fritz to face Sinner in US Open men’s tennis final

In a match of American vs American, Frances Tiafoe is taking on Taylor Fritz for a spot in the US Open final.

No matter who wins tonight’s semi-final, it will be the first time in 18 years that an American will make it to the US Open men’s singles final.

The contest comes hours after Jack Draper’s US Open run came to an end in a dramatic semi-final defeat to World No 1 Jannik Sinner, in a brutal contest that saw both players call for medical attention.

Sinner emerged triumphant 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in over three hours but the World No 1 was pushed all the way by a resilient Draper, who hung on despite struggling with the heat and humidity in New York.

Draper, playing in his first grand slam semi-final at the age of 22, was sick on court during a wild second set in which, moments later, Sinner hurt his wrist after falling behind the baseline.

Both players called the trainer but Sinner recovered and raised his game in the pivotal second-set tiebreak. After a monumental effort, Draper faded in the third set.

Friday 6 September 2024 17:01 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open.

British number one Jack Draper is looking to make the first Grand Slam final of his career as he takes on world number one Jannik Sinner from around 8pm BST.

And an all-American clash follows between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, with an American guaranteed to be in the final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and reaction here.

Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 17:15 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper takes on Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semi-final at the US Open on Friday.

Draper, the British No 1, is playing the tennis of his life at Flushing Meadows, reaching the last four of a grand slam for the first time and doing so without dropping a set, and his dismantling of No 10 seed Alex de Minaur was another signal of intent.

But now the challenge gets tougher, with the world No 1 Sinner standing his way. The pair are similar in age – Draper is 22, Sinner is 23 – and they met plenty of times on the junior circuits, but their professional careers have only collided once, at Queen’s Club in 2021 when Draper won 7-6, 7-6.

Sinner, who won his first grand slam at the Australian Open in January, was not at his all-conquering best as he saw off Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals in what he described as “strange” match which saw them exchange 6-1 sets in the middle of the four-set contest.

Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner start time: When is US Open semi-final and how to watch

Friday 6 September 2024 17:35 , Chris Wilson

When is the match?

Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner meet in the men’s semi-finals on Friday 6 September at the US Open, with the match set to begin at 8pm BST (3pm in New York).

The second semi-final, an all-American affair between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, will start at midnight (7pm local time).

How to watch

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight and both matches will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.

Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Emma Navarro to make second straight US Open final

Friday 6 September 2024 17:55 , Chris Wilson

A brief recap of last night’s results in the women’s semi-finals...

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from a maiden US Open title after bulldozing her way to the final.

The Belarussian, who was runner-up to Coco Gauff last season, is the hot favourite to go one better this year after dismissing home favourite Emma Navarro in the semi-final.

Sabalenka beat the 13th seed 6-3 7-6 (2) to reach a fourth grand slam showpiece match, where she will play another American in Jessica Pegulain the final.

Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Emma Navarro to make second straight US Open final

Jessica Pegula books place in US Open final with thrilling comeback over Karolina Muchova

Friday 6 September 2024 18:10 , Chris Wilson

Jessica Pegula staged an impressive comeback to reach her first career grand slam final at the US Open.

The American, seeded sixth, looked to be heading out as Karolina Muchova won seven games in a row to lead by a set and a break in their semi-final on Arthur Ashe Court.

But she rallied in superb style to claim a 1-6 6-4 6-2 victory to keep home hopes alive of a second successive American winner in New York.

Pegula is aiming to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Coco Gauff, but will have to do it the hard way as she plays heavy favourite Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final.

It is a shot at a first grand slam title for a player who had previously lost her last six quarter-finals on the biggest stage.

Jessica Pegula books place in US Open final with comeback over Karolina Muchova

France Tiafoe ready for ‘epic’ all-American clash with Taylor Fritz at US Open: ‘Let the best man win’

Friday 6 September 2024 18:25 , Chris Wilson

Frances Tiafoe roared “let the best man win” as he goes head-to-head with Taylor Fritz for the prize of becoming the first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006.

Tiafoe and Fritz will battle it out in a blockbusting semi-final clash on Arthur Ashe, guaranteeing a home player in the men’s final for the first time since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer 18 years ago.

The pair are close friends and have driven each other on to the top of the game.

“The times I’m playing really bad or whatever the case may be and he’s doing it or vice versa, I think we have kind of always pushed each other,” Tiafoe said.

France Tiafoe ready for ‘epic’ all-American clash with Taylor Fritz

Jannik Sinner was ‘not the best’ on junior courts says US Open rival Jack Draper

Friday 6 September 2024 18:40 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper remembers Jannik Sinner being the weak link on court when they first played, but the British number one knows it will be a different matter in their US Open semi-final.

Draper became the first British man to reach the last four in New Yorksince Andy Murray did it on his way to the 2012 title when he beat Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

While the 22-year-old’s breakthrough run was aided by Carlos Alcaraz’s early exit, he now faces the toughest task possible against the world number one in a blockbusting semi-final on Arthur Ashe on Friday.

Jannik Sinner was ‘not the best’ on junior courts says US Open rival Jack Draper

Jack Draper ‘not afraid’ of big stage ahead of semi-final

Friday 6 September 2024 18:55 , Chris Wilson

British star Jack Draper says he is “not afraid” of the big stage as he targets a place in the US Open final.

In the first grand slam since Andy Murray ended his stellar career, Draper has announced himself as the new star of British tennis and is taking New York by storm.

He has won his first five matches without dropping a set, including his quarter-final win over 10th seed Alex de Minaur, to become the first British man to reach the semi-final of the US Open since Murray won it in 2012.

US Open day 11: Jack Draper ‘not afraid’ of big stage ahead of semi-final

Jack Draper is not ‘the next Andy Murray’ but he can emulate his friend and idol at US Open

Friday 6 September 2024 19:10 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper and Andy Murray are both tennis players, but that’s just about where the likeness stops. At 22, Murray was still feeling his way into the spotlight after reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon, painted at the time as some kind of misanthrope, an implacable grump. By contrast Draper, who plays in his first grand slam semi-final on Friday, is embracing the fame. “I quite enjoy being in front of the camera,” he told British Vogue while doing a cover shoot this summer. “If I’m looking good, that is.”

Draper posed in checked coats and leather jackets with curls of hair bouncing off his forehead like Danny Zuko, one of his many hairstyles. “I’ve done a buzzcut, a mohawk, a mullet…” Meanwhile, Murray was recently asked what advice he’d give to his younger self. “Get a haircut,” he replied. “And get some clothes that fit.”

And yet for all their differences, there is an obvious and irresistible link. Murray’s third piece of advice to himself was to enjoy tennis before it’s gone. Now it is gone, and, as Draper became the first British man to reach the last four of a slam since Murray at the French Open in 2017, there was an unmistakable sense of the torch being passed.

Jack Draper is not ‘the next Andy Murray’ but he can emulate his idol at US Open

Taking a closer look at the milestone moments of Jack Draper’s career

Friday 6 September 2024 19:20 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper’s run to the US Open semi-finals marks a breakthrough moment at the highest level for the 22-year-old.

Singled out as a future star at a young age, Draper has negotiated several ups and downs to make it to the Flushing Meadows spotlight, where he will take on Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Below, the PA news agency looks at the left-hander’s milestone moments.

Taking a closer look at the milestone moments of Jack Draper’s career

Head-to-head

Friday 6 September 2024 19:30 , Chris Wilson

Draper and Sinner have only played one match against each other previously. it was a round of 32 meeting at Queens in 2021, and Draper won it 7-7, 7-6.

Since then, the 23-year-old Italian has gone on to become the world number one, while the 22-year-old Briton languishes at 25th in the world rankings.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, while Draper has delivered his best Grand Slam performance so far after reaching the semi-finals in New York.

Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner on ‘friendship’

Friday 6 September 2024 19:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner both spoke about their friendship on and off the court ahead of tonight’s US Open semi-final. The pair even played doubles together at last month’s Canadian Open - and Draper was supportive of Sinner amid the fallout of the doping scandal that hit the Italian before the US Open.

Draper: “Jannik is a good friend, someone I’m definitely close to.

“You know, we send each other messages in good moments, bad moments. It’s a tough sport to play when you’re a young guy. You’re kind of, you’re on the road, you’re playing such a relentlessly intense sport, both physically, emotionally, and it’s difficult, we haven’t got many friends.”

Sinner: “It was nice to share the court with him in doubles in Montreal. You know, we got to know each other even more. You know, we text each other when we have good or bad times, you know, trying to keep us up. It’s a great friendship. Obviously we try to put this away for the hours we are on court. I think that’s quite obvious. But, you know, it’s whenever we shake our hands, it’s again friendship back and all is going to be good.”

Jack Draper’s mum arrives in New York for US Open semi-final

Friday 6 September 2024 19:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper’s mum, Nicky Draper, has flown to New York ahead of her son’s US Open semi-final against Jannik Sinner and will be in his box on Arthur Ashe.

Nicky Draper was a top-ranked junior player in Britain when she was younger while his dad, Roger Draper, was the chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Jack Draper’s run to US Open semi-final

Friday 6 September 2024 19:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Impressively, the 22-year is yet to drop a set on his run to the US Open semi-final, and has dealt with the pressure as he has moved through the tournament.

There are some caveats, however - Alex de Minaur was injured in the quarter-finals, Tomas Machac had a stinker in the fourth round and Botic van de Zandschulp could not repeat the magic that saw him beat Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.

Good form, or good fortune?

R1: vs Zhizhen Zhang 6-3 6-0 4-0 RET

R2: vs Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4 6-2 6-2

R3: vs Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 6-2

R4: vs Tomas Machac 6-3 6-1 6-2

QF: vs Alex de Minaur 6-3 7-5 6-2

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! We’ve seen plenty of shots of Jack Draper warming up under the Arthur Ashe stadium and doing his final stretches. The players will be walking out onto the biggest stadium in tennis any moment now.

It was at this stage three years ago where an 18-year-old Emma Raducanu defeat Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open final.

Can Jack Draper continue his own fairytale run?

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

It looks like there are plenty of fans who are yet to take their seats on Arthur Ashe, with Sky Sports showing a shot of long queues at the ticket gates.

We had expected the players to be out on court by now.

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Some quick pre-match thoughts from both Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner ahead of their US Open semi-final. They were speaking to James Blake in the tunnel:

Jack Draper: “It’s gonna be tough. Sem-final, I’m not used to being in that position but I’m going to take it all in my stride. I’m going to have to play some incredible tennis against Jannik and compete like an animal.”

Jannik Sinner: “He’s an incredible player and I’m looking forward to it - I’m still young, it’s a semi-final of the grand slam. A special occasion and I hope it’s an incredible match.”

And here they come! Sinner and Draper meet at the net for the coin toss, Draper in his purple kit, and Sinner in his grey attire. Draper is calling for ice to be brought.

Sinner wins the toss and elects to receive first.

Jannik Sinner’s run to US Open semi-final

Friday 6 September 2024 20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

And here’s Jannik Sinner’s run to the US Open semi-finals. The World No 1 has beaten three Americans, plus a former US Open champion in Daniil Medvedev. It’s been a bit hot and cold from Sinner so far, but he can afford to do that as a grand slam winner.

His win over Tommy Paul, which included two tiebreaks, is probably the standout so far.

R1: Mackenzie McDonald 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2

R2: Alex Michelsen 6-4 6-0 6-2

R3: Christopher O’Connell 6-1 6-4 6-2

QFs: Tommy Paul 7-6 7-6 6-1

SFs: Daniil Medvedev 6-2 1-6 6-4 6-4

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Expect to hear plenty of these two today. Jack Draper’s coach James Trotman has been a vocal presence during his run to the US Open semi-final, thanks to the microphones placed in the players’ boxes. Trotman, left, has been full of encouragement for his young charge, while Will Herbert, who previously worked with Emma Raducanu, has played an important role as his physio.

(Getty Images)

*Jack Draper 0-0 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Quite bold from Sinner to hand Draper the first serve after winning the toss. Maybe he is looking to jump on early nerves?

Let’s find out. Can’t wait for this.

*denotes next server

US Open: Jack Draper 1-0 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Oof. And that’s exactly what Sinner gets. It’s a nervy start from Draper, with his first forehand flying long. It’s followed by a double fault, and a chance for Sinner at 0-30 already.

But a big response from Draper! From 0-30 down, he recovers to hold! Sinner saw a chance slip by on the baseline on 0-30, before Draper finds his serve. A couple of impressive, angled serves from the lefty do the trick, and Draper escapes.

US Open: *Jack Draper 1-1 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner is expected to take control of the baseline rallies today - the Italian has perhaps the cleanest ground strokes in the game today.

An example comes as Draper finds an excellent return to the baseline, but Sinner gradually takes over and his depth wears the Briton down and forces the miss.

A booming serve from Sinner out wide seals the hold.

US Open: Jack Draper 2-1 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 20:29 , Jamie Braidwood

A good response from Draper again after starting with a double fault, his second of the match. But he finds his composure behind serve, and that forehand is opening up nicely too. Draper opens his shoulder and sends Sinner wide, with the Italian returning out on the forehand.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is back watching Draper in his semi-final. She was in his box for the round four win over Tomas Machac, too.

US Open: *Jack Draper 2-2 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Woah! Stunning winner from Draper against the Sinner second serve, opening up his body to deliver the forehand winner inside out into the corner.

Sinner responds with a big serve out wide, before Draper nets on the drop shot after doing really well to work himself into the rally against fierce striking from Sinner.

US Open: Jack Draper 3-2 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

I like how Draper is working himself into this set. The 22-year-old is showing no fear as he pushes Sinner back onto his backhand before moving into the net to put away the volley.

Draper needs variety to beat such a strong baseline player, and that’s what he finds. His net approach is followed by two big serves, the second out wide out of Sinner’s reach.

That’s a love-hold. Nicely done.

US Open: *Jack Draper 3-3 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner replies with a commanding hold of serve for his own, with the World No 1 dictating from the start of the game by moving Draper around the baseline. There are a few grunts starting to come from Draper, as he is faced with the sheer volume and direction of blows from Sinner.

An ace from Sinner seals it.

US Open: Jack Draper 3-4 Jannik Sinner* - Sinner breaks!

Friday 6 September 2024 20:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper loses the opening point on serve for the third game in a row, and Sinner is showing that he will attack the Draper second serve with ruthless intent.

The Italian jumps on the second serve from Draper on the forehand, swatting it back. There’s another chance on 15-30, but Draper replies with an excellent forehand winner down the line.

30-30. Draper looks to come forward on the serve down the middle, but Sinner finds the backhand pass inside the line!

First break point: the first serve goes wide from Draper, Sinner pushes to find the angle, and Draper sends his forehand out of play!

Sinner breaks to lead. Ah, that net approach from Draper on 30-30 was not the one. Sinner’s eyes lit up at the chance and he found the pass with ease.

US Open: *Jack Draper 4-4 Jannik Sinner - Draper breaks!

Friday 6 September 2024 20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Hang on, though. A couple of unforced errors from Sinner gives Draper the chance to break back at 0-30.

Good depth from Draper in the baseline rally - and Sinner nets on the forehand! There will be three break points for Draper.

Sinner finds a big first serve down the middle on the first, then Draper lets a loose forehand fly long on the second.

One more chance for now: Draper doesn’t do much on the backhand return, but Sinner hesitates. Then the World No 1 crashes the forehand into the net!

How unlike the Italian! Draper is back in it at 4-4!

US Open: Jack Draper 5-4 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 20:54 , Jamie Braidwood

STUNNER from Draper! And at a huge moment with Sinner pressing at 15-30! The Italian found a wicked return on the backhand crosscourt, but Draper scampers wide and delivers a bomb of a forehand winner down the line!

Brilliant, and now Sinner nets on 30-30. Draper goes for the wide serve and net approach - Sinner fires wide on the forehand!

Great response from Draper after making his third double fault of the set early in the game. Sinner will have to hold to stay in this opener.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-5 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 20:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner’s last service game was messy, and there’s a mistimed forehand on the baseline from the World No 1 at the start of this crucial tenth game.

He steadies on the long baseline rally, as Draper pushes wide on the backhand side after the crosscorurt exchange. Comfortable for Sinner.

He moves to 40-15 with the forehand winner from inside the baseline, but then gives away another cheap point with a forehand miss.

Another miss from Sinner! Draper has got to deuce, with a fine return and an error from Sinner on the baseline. Potentially two points away from the set.

There’s tension on the longest rally of the match at 15 shots, but Draper is pushed into the forehand miss as Sinner went deep into his corner.

ACE from Sinner. Big hold. 5-5.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-5 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 21:04 , Jamie Braidwood

A fourth double fault of the set from Draper gets Sinner back into the game at 30-30, with the 22-year-old looking a little unsettled there.

Draper finds a big serve out wide, but Sinner reacts to Draper’s drop shot before landing a tricky approach onto the baseline. We head to deuce.

Another serve and volley play from Draper... Sinner attacks on the forehand and Draper can’t react to the volley!

Suddenly it’s break point: but Draper finds a big ace at 128mph. And another! This time flat and out wide on deuce.

But the double fault comes back to haunt Draper! The second of the game and we continue on deuce.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-6 Jannik Sinner* - Sinner breaks!

Friday 6 September 2024 21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

On deuce, Sinner follows in his forehand and Draper pushes the pass long of the baseline! A second break point chance for Sinner, but the Italian goes long on the return!

Draper flirts with the baseline on the backhand-forehand exchange with Sinner, before he pushes into the net! Sinner outlasts him.

Break point #3: Draper can’t find the ace this time.... DOUBLE FAULT from Draper! Oh no. A third double fault from Draper, and Sinner will serve for the set.

Draper will be so annoyed with that game... he was 30-0 up and double faulted on game point after saving break point.

Draper has sent to have his rackets regripped .... Laura Robson, who is courtside for Sky Sports, is saying he is losing his grip on his racket because he is sweating so much.

It’s typically hot and humid in New York.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 Jannik Sinner* - Sinner wins first set!

Friday 6 September 2024 21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner looks extra imposing on the baseline all of a sudden as he outlasts Draper on a long rally to move 30-0 up.

Draper floats one long on the backhand - and suddenly it’s three set points for Sinner to take the lead in this US Open semi-final.

And that’s wild from Draper on the forehand return - straight out and the World No 1 takes a tight first set 7-5.

Draper’s coach James Trotman is making it perfectly clear that he has to find a way to shorten the points against Sinner.

The Italian is now dominating the longer exchanges, and Draper is putting extra pressure on himself with the number of double faults he is making.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 1-0 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 21:22 , Jamie Braidwood

A key game this already. Sinner finds the pass as Draper comes into the net, before a further double fault from the 22-year-old. Trotman is urging his player to “use your legs” and get more uplift on his serve.

Sinner locks in on the baseline to get to deuce, before Draper makes a further error on the forehand side - this one going long.

An early break point for Sinner in the second set. Unreal return from Sinner out wide, but Draper saves behind the forehand.

Deuce. Further encouragement comes from Trotman, telling Draper to “breathe and work through the game”.

The Briton has to hang on to save break point - as Draper clipped the netcord and Sinner fired wide. But Draper finds a way to make it through - Sinner pushing wide on the backhand.

That feels big.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 1-1 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 21:35 , Jamie Braidwood

A half-chance for Draper here in what is an untidy service game from Sinner, with both players struggling behind their serve and in their overall game.

Sinner digs himself out from 0-30 down, but then gives away an unforced error on 40-30. On deuce, he makes his first double fault of the match to give Draper break point!

And that was a chance for Draper! He was able to move in behind his forehand, but blasts wide looking to take the shot early!

There’s a rocket of a forehand from Draper but Sinner defends brilliantly - the Italian then reaches a poor drop shot from Draper to win the point.

Wide from Draper on the backhand. Sinner holds on to win a long game. 22 minutes to get through the first two games of set two.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 2-1 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re playing through a series of epic games right now, but Draper’s decision making is not adding up in the biggest moments.

On 30-30, facing another tough service game, Draper fires well long behind his forehand - on the second strike from midcourt.

Break point Sinner - he can’t find his first serve, but he closes the net on the net to put away the volley! Sinner was dragged was out of position, and Draper found the space.

Deuce. A quality winner follows from Draper, but then Sinner finds his own on the backhand return - a clean return winner crosscourt!

Another long game, this. But Draper finds a way through again! Tough stuff from Draper, with another break point saved.

He goes back to the serve and volley, delivering a lovely pick-up volley after sending Sinner wide onto his backhand.

28 minutes to get through the first three games of the set. Both players take a well deserved seat.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 2-2 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 21:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Clean striking from Sinner. A wonderful forehand winner from the World No 1 moves him to 40-0. That’s followed by an ace out wide.

A rare quick hold. We’ve not seen one of them since midway through the first set.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 3-2 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper gets a little impatient at 40-15, firing long under little pressure. Oh, and the double faults come back again. Draper finds the net.

Draper’s coach is telling him to “change the racket” - it looks like he is losing his grip on those second serves, in the humid conditions.

Another double fault! And now Draper does change his racket before facing break point, for the third game in a row in this set.

A gift from Sinner! The Italian puts his backhand return out! Another break point saved from Draper.

Sinner now misses on the forehand, and another backhand return miss sees Draper escape again with another break point saved.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 3-3 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 22:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Just to emphasise how one-way the traffic is right now, Sinner rolls through his second game in a row to love - eight points in a row.

This isn’t an official changeover, but Draper stops to change his shoes because the pair he is wearing are now too sweaty.

The ball kids are having to dry the court between points, because of how much sweat is coming off Draper and Sinner during these long exchanges.

And now the ball slips out of Draper’s pocket on the opening point of the seventh game - I don’t think I’ve seen that before in a grand slam semi-final.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 4-3 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 22:06 , Jamie Braidwood

We could create a folder of the Draper shots you would file under ‘poor choice’ - and a limp drop shot into the net at 30-15 is another.

Sinner’s eyes light up at the chance to put away the backhand pass from Draper’s drop volley, but the Italian stretches and nudges wide.

Another short ball from Sinner on the backhand... also misses! Sinner finds the net and Draper holds without facing break point for the first time this set.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 4-4 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 22:11 , Jamie Braidwood

“Right now Jack, right now,” urges Trotman after Draper wins the first point against the Sinner serve - but the Italian closes the door pretty quickly with an ace.

Draper replies well, with a backhand putting Sinner under pressure at the net. He gets to 30-30, with a big point coming up.

But Draper can’t keep the reutrn in play on the backhand side - but that’s STUNNING from Draper on the drop-volley! A forehand attack down the line, followed by soft hands!

Draper puts his hand to his ear - a chance now at deuce. And there were chances here for Draper, with a second backhand return missed and the opportunity for the forehand pass not taken.

WOAH Draper has just been sick on the court. Looks like he just brought up some water - he mops it away with a towel behind the baseline.

Is he going to call a doctor??

Sinner gets his hold, after Draper’s vomit episode.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 5-4 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 22:17 , Jamie Braidwood

No doctor yet for Draper, who is clearly now feeling the effects of this New York heat and humidity, in what has been a gruelling battle against Sinner.

And tell you what, has the vomit brought the best out of Draper? He moves in superbly behind a wide serve, putting away the volley!

AND HOW ABOUT THIS POINT! Sinner whacks a forehand winner, but now he’s holding his wrist????!!!!!

What’s happening!!

It’s deuce - but is Sinner injured?! He fell behind the baseline after somehow keeping the point alive, before unleashing on the forehand.

He landed on his left wrist! And the doctor has been called!

Anyway, Draper held, but he’s receiving attention too after throwing up!

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 5-4 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 22:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow. High drama at the end of this second set. Draper and Sinner played a sublime point, stretching the court to its limits. Sinner won it, but he fell behind the baseline retrieving a shot up the line from Draper.

He’s now called a medical timeout. He looks in trouble. Sinner is having his left wrist sprayed, and looks dejected.

Draper is calling for more shoes and towels.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 5-5 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 22:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Right so Sinner is playing on, and looks good serving as he wins the first two points of the ninth game. But hows the backhand? Good enough, it seems, as Draper puts a lob long of the baseline.

Draper wasn’t able to put Sinner under much pressure there.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 6-5 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 22:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner is running around his backhand, and his two-hander looks quite frail as Draper moves to 40-0.

Draper gets the hold, just about, as Sinner fires long on the forehand. Despite facing four break points across three games early in the second set, he has made it through to a tiebreak at least.

Can Sinner hold to force the breaker?

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 6-6 Jannik Sinner - TIEBREAK!

Friday 6 September 2024 22:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper is being told off by the umpire after he attempts to mop up after himself with his towel behind the baseline.

Meanwhile, Draper is unable to get two of his returns back in play. With Sinner looking hurt, now would be the time to extend the points.

But Sinner is looking more determined, as he clenches his fist afrer holidng to force the tiebreak.

On we go. Sinner has won 18 of 24 tiebreaks he’s played this year.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 6-6 Jannik Sinner - TIEBREAK!

Friday 6 September 2024 22:38 , Jamie Braidwood

First blood to Sinner, as he mops up Draper’s serve and fires the forehand winner into open court. Sinner, moving well, thunders another forehand winner inside out to take a 2-0 lead.

Draper can’t return Sinner’s wide serve, and then the 22-year-old fires long. 4-0 to Sinner and this is looking ominous for Draper now.

Draper closes the Sinner backhand down the line with the volley, but Sinner maintains his advantage as Draper lets his forehand go loose.

5-1 to Sinner at the change.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 Jannik Sinner - Sinner wins second set!

Friday 6 September 2024 22:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper hung on all set to make it through to the tiebreak, only for Sinnerto raise his game to another level.

The World No 1 is too clean on the baseline for Draper, squeezing the errors out of his opponent.

Sinner moves to 6-1, and although Draper saves two set points the Italian closes it out. Draper unable to return on the backhand.

Draper faces a long road back now. It’s been a brutal semi-final already and he heads off court for a break.

We’ve played almost two and a half hours - and Sinner is receiving a massage on his thighs to prevent cramping.

The World No 1 has just been that bit better on the big moments.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 0-1 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 22:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper is back on court with fresh kit. Sinner ticks off the first game, looking very comfortable.

This was the WILD point won by Sinner that led to the Italian hurting his wrist at the back of the court. Somehow, he still won the rally. That forehand winner, too. Wow.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 1-1 Jannik Sinner*

Friday 6 September 2024 22:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper is looking tired during the points now and puts a weary volley into the net. It gives Sinner break point early on here, but Sinner can’t adjust his hands as Draper escapes.

Draper digs in on deuce, and holds with an ace down the middle. Fair play.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 1-2 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 23:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper flashes a brilliant return winner off his backhand side, but the game rather gets away from him from there. Sinner reels off four points in a row, including a backhand winner down the line that Draper did not move for.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 2-3 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 23:07 , Jamie Braidwood

A really nice service game from Draper, as he goes back to the serve and volley and puts away an excellent pick-up.

Sinner, though, is looking so solid on serve and holds to love. Draper, again, didn’t move on a Sinner forehand blasted inside the line.

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 2-4 Jannik Sinner - Sinner breaks!

Friday 6 September 2024 23:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper, genuinely, has called for a can of Coke.

Right now, he’s facing trouble from Sinner as he makes his 10th double fault of the semi-final on 15-30.

Draper then closes the net behind the second serve, but he can’t make the net in time and Sinner finds the backhand pass with ease.

Break point: Sinner, with sublime movement, closes the Draper volley and steers the backhand winner down the line.

Draper does not have a lot left to give .

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 2-5 Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 23:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner holds to love and moves a game away from his first US Open final.

When he gets there, the Italian will face an American - either in Frances Tiafoe or Taylor Fritz, they play later.

Draper will come out to try and stay in the match, but this looks all but over.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 6-7 2-6 Jannik Sinner - Game, set and match!

Friday 6 September 2024 23:22 , Jamie Braidwood

30-30 on the Draper serve, but the Briton finds a good serve and forehand under the circumstances as Sinner nets.

Sinner steers a backhand winner down the line, though, and then follows in a Draper drop shot to flick the forehand winner.

That brings up match point to Sinner.

Backhand winner off the Draper serve - and the Italian has done it! He emerges from a brutal battle against Draper to reach the US Open final!

US Open: Jannik Sinner 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 Jack Draper - Game, set and match!

Friday 6 September 2024 23:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Wild. That’s a US Open semi-final we won’t be forgetting in a hurry. It had everything. But the result is that Jannik Sinner is through to his second grand slam semi-final, and Jack Draper’s US Open runs comes to an end.

There’s a warm embrace between Draper and Sinner at the net. The 22-year-old Briton gave it everything, and you can tell. He looks completely drained. Sinner, though, just raised it when he needed to. Despite feeling the heat and hurting his wrist, Sinner looked so fresh in the second-set tiebreak and third set.

Draper suffered on court and threw up three times behind the baseline. But he can take so much heart from his fortnight and run to a first grand slam semi-final. He lost to the better player today.

US Open: Jannik Sinner 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 Jack Draper - Game, set and match!

Friday 6 September 2024 23:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s Jannik Sinner, on the second set that had everything:

“First of all, me and Jack are good friends. It was a very physical match, as we saw, I just tried to stay there mentally. It’s a special ocassion. I’m happy to be in the final here.

“I’m just happy to be in a final here, whoever it is, it’s going to be a very tough challenge. I’m just looking forward to it. Finals are special days.

Sinner did not answer a question about his wrist. Not sure if that was on purpose. There will be more in his press conference later.

US Open: Jannik Sinner 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 Jack Draper - Game, set and match!

Friday 6 September 2024 23:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Poor Jack Draper. A reminder that best-of-five set tennis, and its combination of physical, mental, tactical and technical demands, can be the most brutal of sporting contests.

Especially in this heat and humidity.

Draper had to clear his own vomit up as he struggled physically (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

Jack Draper hit by sickness in US Open semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner

Friday 6 September 2024 23:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper was sick on court four times as his US Open dream ended in semi-final heartbreak following a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner.

The British number one was enjoying an incredible run in New York and had big hopes of emulating Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu by winning the title.

He had reached the last four without dropping a set but ran into the best player in the world on Friday night and, although he went toe-to-toe for the majority of the contest, he came up short in a 7-5 7-6 (3) 6-2 loss.

He left everything out on court, literally, as the physical exertion took its toll and he vomited several times.

Jack Draper hit by sickness in US Open semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner with ice on his wrist after US Open final win

Friday 6 September 2024 23:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner has an ice pack wrapped on his left wrist after that fall in the second set.

The Italian is warming down on an exercise bike in the gym, but that’s a worry ahead of Sunday’s final.

The Fritz v Tiafoe match has begun

Saturday 7 September 2024 00:46 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe lost the first few points. Fritz’s serve has Tiafoe on the defensive, acing him once.

Fritz takes the first game

Saturday 7 September 2024 00:50 , Kelly Rissman

Fritz, the number 12 seed, came in with a strong serve, acing Tiafoe once and pulling him into the corners on the other points.

Tiafoe, the number 20 seed, managed to get to 40-40 but ultimately lost.

Tiafoe is now serving...

Fritz is up two games

Saturday 7 September 2024 00:53 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe seems to still be warming up.

Fritz just broke his serve. The last point ended when Tiafoe came up to the net, falling prey to Fritz’s down-the-line shot that may have gone out, and accidentally hit it into the net.

The score is 2-0, Fritz.

ICYMI: British tennis star Jack Draper vomits on court at US Open

01:00 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe wins a game

01:03 , Kelly Rissman

The underdog clinched a game after losing three in a row to Fritz. His nerves appear to be calming down.

In an exciting point, the 26-year-old managed to pull Fritz to the side with a wide forehand, approached the net, and put away a shot on Fritz’s backhand for the game victory.

Fritz is now serving...

What does the men’s singles draw look like?

01:10 , Kelly Rissman

US Open men’s singles draw (US Open)

Fritz fell

01:13 , Kelly Rissman

Fritz took a tumble while sliding for a ball at the net.

He seems okay, smiling on the ground before getting up.

Fritz leads 3-2.

Influencer Morgan Riddle cheers on her boyfriend Taylor Fritz

01:14 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe gets his footing

01:23 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe now leads 4-3. The two Americans have entered into many long rallies, which Tiafoe has mostly been winning. He tends to come up to the net with a putaway, taking control of the court after he struggled at the start of the match.

Tiafoe has now had three aces compared to Fritz’s, which he hit on his second serve of the match.

The announcers have declared this is a “pro-Tiafoe” crowd — which appears to be working in his favor.

The 26-year-old is serving...

Whichever way it falls, this match will make history

01:30 , Kelly Rissman

No matter who wins tonight’s semi-final, it will be the first time in 18 years that an American will make it to the US Open men’s final. Both Tiafoe and Fritz represent the US in the tournament.

The last time was in 2006, when Andy Roddick made the final.

Whomever wins this match will face Italian 23-year-old superstar Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Tiafoe takes first set

01:33 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe is too much!



He takes the first set 6-4! pic.twitter.com/TPzinPWX3k — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Which celebrities are at tonight’s match?

01:40 , Kelly Rissman

Actress Laverne Cox, soccer player Lynn Williams and actor Colman Domingo were spotted in the crowd.

The second set tightens

01:58 , Kelly Rissman

Fritz lucked out when his shot hit the top of the net, bouncing onto Tiafoe’s side, high enough that he had time to reach it but close enough to the net that it was a stretch. Tiafoe swiftly reached for the ball — but hit it into the net.

Fritz just surpassed Tiafoe. He is now up 5-4 in the second set after losing the first set 6-4.

Tiafoe ties it up

02:05 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe tied up the second set 5-5. He came back from 40-30 and won that game after a series of errors by Fritz.

This set is crucial for the rest of the match. Tiafoe has to keep up his momentum after winning the first set, while Fritz has to turn the match around.

Fritz is serving...

ICYMI: A memorable point in the second set

02:07 , Kelly Rissman

It's getting good in the second set!! pic.twitter.com/njsSzKApUw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Fritz comes back to take the second set

02:14 , Kelly Rissman

Fritz made a remarkable comeback in the second set, winning 7-5. His win could define the rest of the match, halting Tiafoe’s momentum.

Tiafoe was riding on the high of the first set, which he seemed to gain some confidence from the crowd’s cheers. He had lost the first three games and turned it around to take the set.

While Tiafoe started off seeming a bit shaky, Fritz has remained calm and collected throughout the match.

Tiafoe gets his groove

02:17 , Kelly Rissman

He broke Fritz’s serve, winning the first game in the third set.

Tiafoe needed the win to get back into his groove from the start of the second set.

In photos: Fritz and Tiafoe face-off in a tight match

02:20 , Kelly Rissman

The match, by the numbers

02:25 , Kelly Rissman

Aces:

Tiafoe: 8

Fritz: 7

Win percentage on first serve:

Tiafoe: 68%

Fritz: 70%

Double faults:

Tiafoe: 2

Fritz: 2

Rappers, TV personalities, and movie stars spotted in the crowd

02:31 , Kelly Rissman

WATCH: British tennis star Jack Draper vomits on court at US Open

02:45 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe wins third set, one set away from making it to the final

02:52 , Kelly Rissman

Foe's Show 💪



He's a set away from the US Open men's singles final! pic.twitter.com/JYBJVHkTqu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

In photos: Tiafoe is up 2-1 as Fritz fights for fourth set

03:04 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe ties up fourth set 2-2

03:11 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe came in looking tired at the start of the fourth game of the fourth set, but he finished strong, forcing Fritz into lengthy rallies.

ICYMI: An impressive rally from the third set

03:18 , Kelly Rissman

Taylor holds after an epic rally early in the third set! pic.twitter.com/TjbfdCbTf1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Tensions rise during the fourth set as Tiafoe closes in on match

03:29 , Kelly Rissman

Fritz needs to win this set to stay in the match.

As Fritz’s girlfriend, influencer Morgan Riddle, remains stoic in the crowd, his coach is yelling: “Bring the energy!”

He had been leading Tiafoe 4-3 in a set that has seen long rallies, showing the two players’ impressive endurance as they near the three-hour mark.

But Tiafoe took the game, tying the score 4-4 in a set he is trying to win to advance to the final.

In photos: The two Americans face-off for the final

03:33 , Kelly Rissman

Fritz clutches fourth set

03:38 , Kelly Rissman

Tiafoe put the game at set point when he lost his forearm, the ball going wild off his racquet.

Fritz won the following point, putting both contenders one set away from the final.

Fritz comes in hot in the fifth set

03:43 , Kelly Rissman

Taylor Fritz hit his 13th ace of the night as he entered into the fifth set, maintaining his mojo from the fourth. He just won the first game this set.

By comparison, Tiafoe has aced Fritz 10 times tonight.

Both American men are a few games away from advancing to the final.

Tiafoe appears to be losing steam

03:47 , Kelly Rissman

The 26-year-old American started off looking a bit nervous, but quickly got into his groove, coming back and winning the first set. After losing the second by a hair — 7-5 — he clutched the third. In the fourth set, he started looking a bit tired, or, as commentator and Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios put it, he was “losing his legs.”

Fritz is now winning 2-0 in the fifth set. He is about to serve...

Fritz eyes the prize in the fifth set

03:53 , Kelly Rissman

Taylor Fritz is on a roll! He gets a break early in the 5th set. pic.twitter.com/FcvpMpMWpg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Tiafoe throws racquet

03:57 , Kelly Rissman

Fritz is up 4-0 in the fifth set. He has appeared unfazed throughout this match while Tiafoe seems to be tired and upset.

He just threw his racquet to the ground after losing the fourth game in a row.

The two Americans have been playing for a while; the match has officially surpassed the Sinner vs Draper match, which spanned 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Fritz is now officially one game away from the final

04:03 , Kelly Rissman

The score is 5-1 in the fifth set.

Tiafoe looks burnt out. He has been making unforced errors, like missing his serve and hitting too wide.

Fritz seems energized. Maybe he has lost a step from the first few sets, but he seems poised to win this match.

Taylor Fritz is heading to the final

04:05 , Kelly Rissman

It’s official. American Taylor Fritz will take on Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final at the US Open on Sunday.

What a match!

Fritz chokes up after win

04:12 , Kelly Rissman

Taylor Fritz reigned victorious in a close match against Frances Tiafoe that spanned more than three hours on Friday.

Speaking after the match, he said he was living his “dream” by making into the US Open final.

He will face world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday.