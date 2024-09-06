Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: US Open tennis score and updates as British No. 1 loses tight first set

Jack Draper continues his US Open journey as the British No 1 faces Jannik Sinner for a place in Sunday’s final in New York.

Draper takes on the world number one in just the second meeting between the two, with Draper having won at Queens in 2021.

And the 22-year-old has already delivered his best ever performance at a grand slam, reaching his first semi-final without dropping a set, but he will be looking to go one better and become the first British man to reach a grand slam final since Andy Murray in 2016.

Opponent Sinner has been caught in the midst of anti-doping controversy, but he has looked assured in his performances as he looks to win a second grand slam of the year after his breakthrough at the Australian Open.

Later on, American duo Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz battle for the other spot in the final. Follow all the latest build-up, score updates and reaction from the men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open below:

US Open LIVE

Jack Draper takes on Jannik Sinner in the first men’s semi-final at the US Open, live on Sky Sports

FIRST SET! Sinner wins tight first set 7-5; first set Draper has dropped this tournament

British No.1 Draper is looking to reach his first grand slam final after impressive run to last four

Frances Tiafoe faces fellow American Taylor Fritz in the second semi-final at the Arthur Ashe

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-7 1-1 Jannik Sinner

21:35 , Jamie Braidwood

A half-chance for Draper here in what is an untidy service game from Sinner, with both players struggling behind their serve and in their overall game.

Sinner digs himself out from 0-30 down, but then gives away an unforced error on 40-30. On deuce, he makes his first double fault of the match to give Draper break point!

And that was a chance for Draper! He was able to move in behind his forehand, but blasts wide looking to take the shot early!

There’s a rocket of a forehand from Draper but Sinner defends brilliantly - the Italian then reaches a poor drop shot from Draper to win the point.

Wide from Draper on the backhand. Sinner holds on to win a long game. 22 minutes to get through the first two games of set two.

(Getty Images)

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 1-0 Jannik Sinner*

21:22 , Jamie Braidwood

A key game this already. Sinner finds the pass as Draper comes into the net, before a further double fault from the 22-year-old. Trotman is urging his player to “use your legs” and get more uplift on his serve.

Sinner locks in on the baseline to get to deuce, before Draper makes a further error on the forehand side - this one going long.

An early break point for Sinner in the second set. Unreal return from Sinner out wide, but Draper saves behind the forehand.

Deuce. Further encouragement comes from Trotman, telling Draper to “breathe and work through the game”.

The Briton has to hang on to save break point - as Draper clipped the netcord and Sinner fired wide. But Draper finds a way to make it through - Sinner pushing wide on the backhand.

That feels big.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-7 Jannik Sinner* - Sinner wins first set!

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner looks extra imposing on the baseline all of a sudden as he outlasts Draper on a long rally to move 30-0 up.

Draper floats one long on the backhand - and suddenly it’s three set points for Sinner to take the lead in this US Open semi-final.

And that’s wild from Draper on the forehand return - straight out and the World No 1 takes a tight first set 7-5.

Draper’s coach James Trotman is making it perfectly clear that he has to find a way to shorten the points against Sinner.

The Italian is now dominating the longer exchanges, and Draper is putting extra pressure on himself with the number of double faults he is making.

(REUTERS)

US Open: Jack Draper 5-6 Jannik Sinner* - Sinner breaks!

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

On deuce, Sinner follows in his forehand and Draper pushes the pass long of the baseline! A second break point chance for Sinner, but the Italian goes long on the return!

Draper flirts with the baseline on the backhand-forehand exchange with Sinner, before he pushes into the net! Sinner outlasts him.

Break point #3: Draper can’t find the ace this time.... DOUBLE FAULT from Draper! Oh no. A third double fault from Draper, and Sinner will serve for the set.

Draper will be so annoyed with that game... he was 30-0 up and double faulted on game point after saving break point.

Draper has sent to have his rackets regripped .... Laura Robson, who is courtside for Sky Sports, is saying he is losing his grip on his racket because he is sweating so much.

It’s typically hot and humid in New York.

(REUTERS)

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-5 Jannik Sinner

21:04 , Jamie Braidwood

A fourth double fault of the set from Draper gets Sinner back into the game at 30-30, with the 22-year-old looking a little unsettled there.

Draper finds a big serve out wide, but Sinner reacts to Draper’s drop shot before landing a tricky approach onto the baseline. We head to deuce.

Another serve and volley play from Draper... Sinner attacks on the forehand and Draper can’t react to the volley!

Suddenly it’s break point: but Draper finds a big ace at 128mph. And another! This time flat and out wide on deuce.

But the double fault comes back to haunt Draper! The second of the game and we continue on deuce.

(REUTERS)

US Open: *Jack Draper 5-5 Jannik Sinner

20:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner’s last service game was messy, and there’s a mistimed forehand on the baseline from the World No 1 at the start of this crucial tenth game.

He steadies on the long baseline rally, as Draper pushes wide on the backhand side after the crosscorurt exchange. Comfortable for Sinner.

He moves to 40-15 with the forehand winner from inside the baseline, but then gives away another cheap point with a forehand miss.

Another miss from Sinner! Draper has got to deuce, with a fine return and an error from Sinner on the baseline. Potentially two points away from the set.

There’s tension on the longest rally of the match at 15 shots, but Draper is pushed into the forehand miss as Sinner went deep into his corner.

ACE from Sinner. Big hold. 5-5.

US Open: Jack Draper 5-4 Jannik Sinner*

20:54 , Jamie Braidwood

STUNNER from Draper! And at a huge moment with Sinner pressing at 15-30! The Italian found a wicked return on the backhand crosscourt, but Draper scampers wide and delivers a bomb of a forehand winner down the line!

Brilliant, and now Sinner nets on 30-30. Draper goes for the wide serve and net approach - Sinner fires wide on the forehand!

Great response from Draper after making his third double fault of the set early in the game. Sinner will have to hold to stay in this opener.

US Open: *Jack Draper 4-4 Jannik Sinner - Draper breaks!

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Hang on, though. A couple of unforced errors from Sinner gives Draper the chance to break back at 0-30.

Good depth from Draper in the baseline rally - and Sinner nets on the forehand! There will be three break points for Draper.

Sinner finds a big first serve down the middle on the first, then Draper lets a loose forehand fly long on the second.

One more chance for now: Draper doesn’t do much on the backhand return, but Sinner hesitates. Then the World No 1 crashes the forehand into the net!

How unlike the Italian! Draper is back in it at 4-4!

US Open: Jack Draper 3-4 Jannik Sinner* - Sinner breaks!

20:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper loses the opening point on serve for the third game in a row, and Sinner is showing that he will attack the Draper second serve with ruthless intent.

The Italian jumps on the second serve from Draper on the forehand, swatting it back. There’s another chance on 15-30, but Draper replies with an excellent forehand winner down the line.

30-30. Draper looks to come forward on the serve down the middle, but Sinner finds the backhand pass inside the line!

First break point: the first serve goes wide from Draper, Sinner pushes to find the angle, and Draper sends his forehand out of play!

Sinner breaks to lead. Ah, that net approach from Draper on 30-30 was not the one. Sinner’s eyes lit up at the chance and he found the pass with ease.

(Getty Images)

US Open: *Jack Draper 3-3 Jannik Sinner

20:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner replies with a commanding hold of serve for his own, with the World No 1 dictating from the start of the game by moving Draper around the baseline. There are a few grunts starting to come from Draper, as he is faced with the sheer volume and direction of blows from Sinner.

An ace from Sinner seals it.

US Open: Jack Draper 3-2 Jannik Sinner*

20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

I like how Draper is working himself into this set. The 22-year-old is showing no fear as he pushes Sinner back onto his backhand before moving into the net to put away the volley.

Draper needs variety to beat such a strong baseline player, and that’s what he finds. His net approach is followed by two big serves, the second out wide out of Sinner’s reach.

That’s a love-hold. Nicely done.

US Open: *Jack Draper 2-2 Jannik Sinner

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Woah! Stunning winner from Draper against the Sinner second serve, opening up his body to deliver the forehand winner inside out into the corner.

Sinner responds with a big serve out wide, before Draper nets on the drop shot after doing really well to work himself into the rally against fierce striking from Sinner.

(Getty Images)

US Open: Jack Draper 2-1 Jannik Sinner*

20:29 , Jamie Braidwood

A good response from Draper again after starting with a double fault, his second of the match. But he finds his composure behind serve, and that forehand is opening up nicely too. Draper opens his shoulder and sends Sinner wide, with the Italian returning out on the forehand.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is back watching Draper in his semi-final. She was in his box for the round four win over Tomas Machac, too.

(REUTERS)

US Open: *Jack Draper 1-1 Jannik Sinner

20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Sinner is expected to take control of the baseline rallies today - the Italian has perhaps the cleanest ground strokes in the game today.

An example comes as Draper finds an excellent return to the baseline, but Sinner gradually takes over and his depth wears the Briton down and forces the miss.

A booming serve from Sinner out wide seals the hold.

(REUTERS)

US Open: Jack Draper 1-0 Jannik Sinner*

20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Oof. And that’s exactly what Sinner gets. It’s a nervy start from Draper, with his first forehand flying long. It’s followed by a double fault, and a chance for Sinner at 0-30 already.

But a big response from Draper! From 0-30 down, he recovers to hold! Sinner saw a chance slip by on the baseline on 0-30, before Draper finds his serve. A couple of impressive, angled serves from the lefty do the trick, and Draper escapes.

*Jack Draper 0-0 Jannik Sinner

20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Quite bold from Sinner to hand Draper the first serve after winning the toss. Maybe he is looking to jump on early nerves?

Let’s find out. Can’t wait for this.

*denotes next server

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Expect to hear plenty of these two today. Jack Draper’s coach James Trotman has been a vocal presence during his run to the US Open semi-final, thanks to the microphones placed in the players’ boxes. Trotman, left, has been full of encouragement for his young charge, while Will Herbert, who previously worked with Emma Raducanu, has played an important role as his physio.

(Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner’s run to US Open semi-final

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

And here’s Jannik Sinner’s run to the US Open semi-finals. The World No 1 has beaten three Americans, plus a former US Open champion in Daniil Medvedev. It’s been a bit hot and cold from Sinner so far, but he can afford to do that as a grand slam winner.

His win over Tommy Paul, which included two tiebreaks, is probably the standout so far.

R1: Mackenzie McDonald 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2

R2: Alex Michelsen 6-4 6-0 6-2

R3: Christopher O’Connell 6-1 6-4 6-2

QFs: Tommy Paul 7-6 7-6 6-1

SFs: Daniil Medvedev 6-2 1-6 6-4 6-4

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Some quick pre-match thoughts from both Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner ahead of their US Open semi-final. They were speaking to James Blake in the tunnel:

Jack Draper: “It’s gonna be tough. Sem-final, I’m not used to being in that position but I’m going to take it all in my stride. I’m going to have to play some incredible tennis against Jannik and compete like an animal.”

Jannik Sinner: “He’s an incredible player and I’m looking forward to it - I’m still young, it’s a semi-final of the grand slam. A special occasion and I hope it’s an incredible match.”

And here they come! Sinner and Draper meet at the net for the coin toss, Draper in his purple kit, and Sinner in his grey attire. Draper is calling for ice to be brought.

Sinner wins the toss and elects to receive first.

(REUTERS)

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

It looks like there are plenty of fans who are yet to take their seats on Arthur Ashe, with Sky Sports showing a shot of long queues at the ticket gates.

We had expected the players to be out on court by now.

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

20:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! We’ve seen plenty of shots of Jack Draper warming up under the Arthur Ashe stadium and doing his final stretches. The players will be walking out onto the biggest stadium in tennis any moment now.

It was at this stage three years ago where an 18-year-old Emma Raducanu defeat Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open final.

Can Jack Draper continue his own fairytale run?

Jack Draper’s run to US Open semi-final

19:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Impressively, the 22-year is yet to drop a set on his run to the US Open semi-final, and has dealt with the pressure as he has moved through the tournament.

There are some caveats, however - Alex de Minaur was injured in the quarter-finals, Tomas Machac had a stinker in the fourth round and Botic van de Zandschulp could not repeat the magic that saw him beat Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.

Good form, or good fortune?

R1: vs Zhizhen Zhang 6-3 6-0 4-0 RET

R2: vs Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4 6-2 6-2

R3: vs Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 6-2

R4: vs Tomas Machac 6-3 6-1 6-2

QF: vs Alex de Minaur 6-3 7-5 6-2

Jack Draper’s mum arrives in New York for US Open semi-final

19:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper’s mum, Nicky Draper, has flown to New York ahead of her son’s US Open semi-final against Jannik Sinner and will be in his box on Arthur Ashe.

Nicky Draper was a top-ranked junior player in Britain when she was younger while his dad, Roger Draper, was the chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner on ‘friendship’

19:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner both spoke about their friendship on and off the court ahead of tonight’s US Open semi-final. The pair even played doubles together at last month’s Canadian Open - and Draper was supportive of Sinner amid the fallout of the doping scandal that hit the Italian before the US Open.

Draper: “Jannik is a good friend, someone I’m definitely close to.

“You know, we send each other messages in good moments, bad moments. It’s a tough sport to play when you’re a young guy. You’re kind of, you’re on the road, you’re playing such a relentlessly intense sport, both physically, emotionally, and it’s difficult, we haven’t got many friends.”

Sinner: “It was nice to share the court with him in doubles in Montreal. You know, we got to know each other even more. You know, we text each other when we have good or bad times, you know, trying to keep us up. It’s a great friendship. Obviously we try to put this away for the hours we are on court. I think that’s quite obvious. But, you know, it’s whenever we shake our hands, it’s again friendship back and all is going to be good.”

Head-to-head

19:30 , Chris Wilson

Draper and Sinner have only played one match against each other previously. it was a round of 32 meeting at Queens in 2021, and Draper won it 7-7, 7-6.

Since then, the 23-year-old Italian has gone on to become the world number one, while the 22-year-old Briton languishes at 25th in the world rankings.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, while Draper has delivered his best Grand Slam performance so far after reaching the semi-finals in New York.

Taking a closer look at the milestone moments of Jack Draper’s career

19:20 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper’s run to the US Open semi-finals marks a breakthrough moment at the highest level for the 22-year-old.

Singled out as a future star at a young age, Draper has negotiated several ups and downs to make it to the Flushing Meadows spotlight, where he will take on Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Below, the PA news agency looks at the left-hander’s milestone moments.

Taking a closer look at the milestone moments of Jack Draper’s career

Jack Draper is not ‘the next Andy Murray’ but he can emulate his friend and idol at US Open

19:10 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper and Andy Murray are both tennis players, but that’s just about where the likeness stops. At 22, Murray was still feeling his way into the spotlight after reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon, painted at the time as some kind of misanthrope, an implacable grump. By contrast Draper, who plays in his first grand slam semi-final on Friday, is embracing the fame. “I quite enjoy being in front of the camera,” he told British Vogue while doing a cover shoot this summer. “If I’m looking good, that is.”

Draper posed in checked coats and leather jackets with curls of hair bouncing off his forehead like Danny Zuko, one of his many hairstyles. “I’ve done a buzzcut, a mohawk, a mullet…” Meanwhile, Murray was recently asked what advice he’d give to his younger self. “Get a haircut,” he replied. “And get some clothes that fit.”

And yet for all their differences, there is an obvious and irresistible link. Murray’s third piece of advice to himself was to enjoy tennis before it’s gone. Now it is gone, and, as Draper became the first British man to reach the last four of a slam since Murray at the French Open in 2017, there was an unmistakable sense of the torch being passed.

Jack Draper is not ‘the next Andy Murray’ but he can emulate his idol at US Open

Jack Draper ‘not afraid’ of big stage ahead of semi-final

18:55 , Chris Wilson

British star Jack Draper says he is “not afraid” of the big stage as he targets a place in the US Open final.

In the first grand slam since Andy Murray ended his stellar career, Draper has announced himself as the new star of British tennis and is taking New York by storm.

He has won his first five matches without dropping a set, including his quarter-final win over 10th seed Alex de Minaur, to become the first British man to reach the semi-final of the US Open since Murray won it in 2012.

US Open day 11: Jack Draper ‘not afraid’ of big stage ahead of semi-final

Jannik Sinner was ‘not the best’ on junior courts says US Open rival Jack Draper

18:40 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper remembers Jannik Sinner being the weak link on court when they first played, but the British number one knows it will be a different matter in their US Open semi-final.

Draper became the first British man to reach the last four in New Yorksince Andy Murray did it on his way to the 2012 title when he beat Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

While the 22-year-old’s breakthrough run was aided by Carlos Alcaraz’s early exit, he now faces the toughest task possible against the world number one in a blockbusting semi-final on Arthur Ashe on Friday.

Jannik Sinner was ‘not the best’ on junior courts says US Open rival Jack Draper

France Tiafoe ready for ‘epic’ all-American clash with Taylor Fritz at US Open: ‘Let the best man win’

18:25 , Chris Wilson

Frances Tiafoe roared “let the best man win” as he goes head-to-head with Taylor Fritz for the prize of becoming the first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006.

Tiafoe and Fritz will battle it out in a blockbusting semi-final clash on Arthur Ashe, guaranteeing a home player in the men’s final for the first time since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer 18 years ago.

The pair are close friends and have driven each other on to the top of the game.

“The times I’m playing really bad or whatever the case may be and he’s doing it or vice versa, I think we have kind of always pushed each other,” Tiafoe said.

France Tiafoe ready for ‘epic’ all-American clash with Taylor Fritz

Jessica Pegula books place in US Open final with thrilling comeback over Karolina Muchova

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Jessica Pegula staged an impressive comeback to reach her first career grand slam final at the US Open.

The American, seeded sixth, looked to be heading out as Karolina Muchova won seven games in a row to lead by a set and a break in their semi-final on Arthur Ashe Court.

But she rallied in superb style to claim a 1-6 6-4 6-2 victory to keep home hopes alive of a second successive American winner in New York.

Pegula is aiming to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Coco Gauff, but will have to do it the hard way as she plays heavy favourite Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final.

It is a shot at a first grand slam title for a player who had previously lost her last six quarter-finals on the biggest stage.

Jessica Pegula books place in US Open final with comeback over Karolina Muchova

Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Emma Navarro to make second straight US Open final

17:55 , Chris Wilson

A brief recap of last night’s results in the women’s semi-finals...

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from a maiden US Open title after bulldozing her way to the final.

The Belarussian, who was runner-up to Coco Gauff last season, is the hot favourite to go one better this year after dismissing home favourite Emma Navarro in the semi-final.

Sabalenka beat the 13th seed 6-3 7-6 (2) to reach a fourth grand slam showpiece match, where she will play another American in Jessica Pegulain the final.

Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Emma Navarro to make second straight US Open final

Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner start time: When is US Open semi-final and how to watch

17:35 , Chris Wilson

When is the match?

Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner meet in the men’s semi-finals on Friday 6 September at the US Open, with the match set to begin at 8pm BST (3pm in New York).

The second semi-final, an all-American affair between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, will start at midnight (7pm local time).

How to watch

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight and both matches will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.

Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Jack Draper takes on Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semi-final at the US Open on Friday.

Draper, the British No 1, is playing the tennis of his life at Flushing Meadows, reaching the last four of a grand slam for the first time and doing so without dropping a set, and his dismantling of No 10 seed Alex de Minaur was another signal of intent.

But now the challenge gets tougher, with the world No 1 Sinner standing his way. The pair are similar in age – Draper is 22, Sinner is 23 – and they met plenty of times on the junior circuits, but their professional careers have only collided once, at Queen’s Club in 2021 when Draper won 7-6, 7-6.

Sinner, who won his first grand slam at the Australian Open in January, was not at his all-conquering best as he saw off Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals in what he described as “strange” match which saw them exchange 6-1 sets in the middle of the four-set contest.

US Open semi-finals LIVE

17:01 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open.

British number one Jack Draper is looking to make the first Grand Slam final of his career as he takes on world number one Jannik Sinner from around 8pm BST.

And an all-American clash follows between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, with an American guaranteed to be in the final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and reaction here.