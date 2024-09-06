Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner LIVE! Latest US Open semi-final score and updates

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner - LIVE!

Jack Draper attempts to upset the odds tonight by beating world number one Jannik Sinner and reaching the US Open final. It has been a stunning run to the last-four from the British number one, who has won all 15 of the sets he has played to march through the draw in imperious fashion.

Alex de Minaur was comfortably seen off in the quarter-finals, as Draper became only the fourth British man in the Open era to reach the semi-finals in New York. Despite having never previously made it beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam, the 25th seed has looked right at home on the big stage and he has the chance to emulate Andy Murray, who won his first Slam at the US Open in 2012.

Tonight, though, is a huge step up. Sinner has looked superb himself, easing past Daniil Medvedev to set up this semi-final showdown against his close friend Draper. The Italian won the title in Cincinnati in the build-up to this tournament, and has carried that form onto the Flushing Meadows courts. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

It’s already been a good start to the day for British fans.

At the Paralympics in Paris, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have completed their career golden slam with victory in the wheelchair tennis men's doubles.

Now it’s over to Jack Draper...

Draper considered walking away from tennis

Jack Draper has revealed that he considered quitting tennis after fearing he was not cut out for the top level.

The 22-year-old found himself at a crossroads during Covid, with opportunities limited to break through into the senior ranks, and again in 2022 after a litany of injuries.

But after a largely injury-free season, he has broken into the world’s top 25 and is the first British man in the US Open last-four since Andy Murray in 2012.

Draper said: “You have all these big dreams and then you come out of the juniors and you’re into the grind.

“You have to go to all these hard places and beat men. It got to lockdown and it was really tough for players to break through. I thought maybe I wasn’t cut out for tennis.

“I came back and worked hard, and then had another moment in 2022 where I thought, with all my injuries, whether again I was good enough to sustain being the top player I wanted to be.

“My mindset at the middle of last year really shifted. I wanted to be as professional as possible, to achieve as much as possible.”

Fairytale of New York... part two?

We’ve been here before. Sort of.

Emma Raducanu didn’t drop a set when she won the US Open against all odds in 2021, in what was one of the most remarkable British sporting triumphs.

Draper lifting the trophy on Sunday wouldn’t quite be in the same category. He’s the 25th seed and there have been plenty of promising signs, including a win over Carlos Alcaraz earlier this summer.

But it would still be an incredible story if Draper, who is also yet to lose a set, was to follow Andy Murray and Raducanu in going all the way in New York.

Draper: Support from Sinner a big help

Draper and Sinner are close friends off the court, and played doubles together in Canada last month.

Of that friendship, Draper said: “We’ve always kept in touch since I’ve been on tour the last couple of years. Jannik is a good friend, someone I’m definitely close to.

“We send each other messages in good moments, bad moments. It’s a tough sport to play when you are a young guy.

“So, to sort of have the support of someone who’s going through it themselves is really big.”

Sinner marches on

It was a heavyweight quarter-final clash between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

The pair have now met at three Grand Slams this year, with Sinner beating the Russian on his way to lifting the title in Australia, before Medvedev won in five sets at Wimbledon.

Sinner needed four sets on Wednesday, in what was a topsy-turvy encounter.

Impressive win for the world number one - Medvedev went all the way at the US Open in 2021 and has reached the final on two other occasions.

Draper ready to go the distance

Jack Draper believes he can take his game to another level against world No1 Jannik Sinner.

A quarter-final win over Alex de Minaur has left him one match away from a first career Grand Slam final, and he warned Sinner, who won his first Major in Australia at the start of the year, that he had more to offer.

“This is not an overnight thing for me,” he said.

“I felt like my level today was solid, there were some glimpses of really good stuff. I still have some levels to go if I get pushed.”

After injury setbacks in the past two seasons, when he struggled to get through the physicality of some matches, Draper insisted that was no longer a problem.

“Coming here, I’ve been feeling like a more complete player,” he said.

“Physically, I’ve always maybe in the past worried a little bit about playing five sets, and mentally and emotionally it being too much for me, and kind of just thinking, ‘Am I good enough to play the best players in the world in best-of-five sets?’

“Even though I have won all of them in three sets, I still feel like I have got so much left in my locker. I’m not worrying about it if it goes longer, if it goes for a long time.

“It gives me a lot of peace of mind knowing that my body feels good or robust, and I’m ready to go the distance if I need to.”

American finalist guaranteed

Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner are first onto the court this evening, with an all-American clash to follow.

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will face off in the second semi-final, by which point they will know who is waiting for them in the final.

Fair to say Draper or Sinner will not have the crowd on their side come Sunday night...

Draper has won all 15 sets he has played up to this point, in five dominant wins, but this is the ultimate step up.

Sinner is the world number one and played superb tennis himself, having eased past Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

A fast start is essential for Draper and his lefty serve and huge forehand could cause Sinner problems, but the Italian will likely have enough to end Draper’s dream run.

Sinner to win in four sets

