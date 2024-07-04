Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates as British rivals clash

On a big day of home interest at Wimbledon, the British men’s no1 takes on the British men’s no2 for the first time at SW19. Draper last month replaced Norrie as the top-ranked men’s player in the country, and a win today would see him reach the third round of this home Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Norrie was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon back in 2022 but came into this year's tournament out of form, recording 16 wins and 13 losses ahead of today’s clash. However, he holds a favourable 2-0 career head-to-head record over his friend, which includes a win on grass in 2021.

The pair get on well together but Draper says that Norrie "won't like the fact that I'm no1", while the British no2 has piled the pressure on his younger opponent by labelling him as the favourite for this match. Draper came through a marathon five-setter against Elias Ymer to tee up this tie, while Norrie ousted Facundo Diaz Acosta in straight sets. Follow Draper vs Norrie at Wimbledon live below!

15:19 , Dom Smith

Hello, and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Jack Draper versus Cameron Norrie LIVE from Wimbledon.

These two are Britain’s biggest hopes in the men’s singles this year, though Draper heads into the match as the clear favourite.

We’ll be providing live commentary and updates of the match right from Court 1 at Wimbledon throughout the match. Don’t go away!

15:23 , Dom Smith

This match will immediately follow another all-British affair.

Harriet Dart is currently a break up in the deciding set against Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-1, 4-3, on Court 1, so we could soon see Norrie and Draper emerge.

Won’t be long now. Likely start time: 3:45pm.

15:29 , Dom Smith

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One, or you can watch the action via the BBC iPlayer.

We also have all the action here, via Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog!

15:36 , Dom Smith

Thursday has already been a busy day of tennis here at SW19, and it will continue to be so.

Novak Djokovic is currently on serve in the third set against British wildcard Jacob Fearnley, while Andy and Jamie Murray will compete later in the men’s doubles.

Here is the Day Four schedule in full!

15:45 , Dom Smith

Norrie may be the more familiar name to seasoned watchers of Wimbledon, but it is Draper who heads into the match seeded and with the better form.

Could be a close one, and Standard Sport predicts a five-set victory for Draper.

15:54 , Dom Smith

This will be the first best-of-five-sets meeting between Draper and Norrie.

The latter has won both previous tour-level matches, first at Queens in 2021 and then at the Miami Masters in 2022.

16:05 , Dom Smith

It’s all over on Court 1 between Harriet Dart and the 32nd seed Katie Boulter.

It’s Dart who is in tears of joy after victory, having won a deciding set tie-break 10-8 despite trailing 6-2!

It ends as a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 comeback win for Dart, who joins fellow Brits Sonay Kartal and Emma Raducanu in the third round.

Now onto Norrie vs Draper!

Draper in good form

16:18 , Dom Smith

Jack Draper heads into the match in strong form.

He beat Matteo Berettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open last month to record his first major title, and came from a set down to defeat tricky Swede Elias Ymer in the Wimbledon first round on Tuesday.

The 28th seed has had an excellent year, having also made the final of the Italian Open where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Norrie not so much...

16:27 , Dom Smith

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, has had a more difficult run recently.

The former world No8 is now ranked 42nd and has not reached the quarter-finals of a tour-level event since Barcelona all the way back in April.

Two minutes until action!

16:32 , Dom Smith

Just a couple of minutes to go now

Underway

16:35 , Dom Smith

The match has begun on Court 1!

Draper 0-1 Norrie

16:38 , Dom Smith

Draper fires long after a good rally on the very first point, and then into the tramlines from Norrie on the second.

Third shot sees Draper’s shot called out. He challenges, but it was indeed miles out.

Then some good serving as Norrie holds service in the first game of the match.

Draper 1-1 Norrie

16:39 , Dom Smith

Really strong serving from the 28th seed sees Draper race into a 40-0 lead.

And it’s the same again to hold to love. Strong start from him.

Draper 1-2 Norrie

16:44 , Dom Smith

Spot of trouble as Norrie hits the net and allows Draper ahead 30-15. Then Draper goes long for 30-30.

Norrie, who has some rather loud supporters sat just in front of me in the press box, holds for 2-1. On serve still.

Draper 2-2 Norrie

16:46 , Dom Smith

Draper hitting a fair few aces on serve and does so again for 15-15. And another. And another.

He then wins a fine rally as Norrie nets in the game’s final point.

Draper 2-3 Norrie

16:49 , Dom Smith

Big roar as Norrie sends Draper to the leftmost extremities of the court before passing into an open court for 30-15.

It’s then a simple hold from there for the world No42.

Draper 3-3 Norrie

16:54 , Dom Smith

Draper’s decision to approach the net is a poor one, as Norrie passes him by down the line for 0-15. But he then nets to lose that advantage.

Couple of unforced errors creeping into Draper’s game, yet his serve across court at 40-30 is a piledriver and keeps him on serve.

Draper 3-4 Norrie

16:57 , Dom Smith

Norries hits into the tramlines to make it 0-15 to Draper before serving an ace to level things up.

Then a wild miss-hit from Norrie as Draper edges 15-30 ahead on Norrie’s serve.

Norrie approaches the net and Draper passes him by, but the effort is just long and it’s back to 30-30.

The former world No8 can then only net at game point, so we head to deuce, where Norrie clicks into gear and wins two points instantly.

“New balls please.”

Draper 4-4 Norrie

17:03 , Dom Smith

Really has been a close first set, this.

Norrie pulls Draper to the net on the third point but Draper gets there and wins it. He then slams an ace down the line for 40-15.

But Norrie quickly back to 40-30 and then to deuce as Draper produces the match’s first double fault.

Draper holds.

Draper 4-5 Norrie

17:06 , Dom Smith

The longest rally of the match so far ends with Norrie a little fortunate that Draper strokes a forehand just into the tramlines.

Norrie holds to 15 and edges back ahead on serve, 5-4. Break now and the first set would be his.

Draper 5-5 Norrie

17:10 , Dom Smith

It’s long from Draper for 15-15 after a second serve, but he recovers with a well-earned point that included a shot few expected Norrie to make.

Double-fault Draper for 30-30.

First an ace, then Norrie goes long. An important hold for the 22-year-old. It’s 5-5.

Draper 5-6 Norrie

17:13 , Dom Smith

Really strong serving from Norrie and a poor challenge by Draper sees Norrie hold once more. No breaks of serve still. 6-5.

Draper 6-6 Norrie — tiebreak

17:16 , Dom Smith

We’re headed for a tiebreak in the opening set after the best-quality game so far.

A stunning rally for 30-0 sees both Brits running up and down their baselines until Draper eventually wins it.

Then Draper does a sensible leave before an ace. 6-6.

Draper 6-6 (1-5) Norrie

17:21 , Dom Smith

The first three points all go against serve, and Norrie is able to back up his mini break to move 3-1 ahead as Draper slips at the net and is left looking up at the sky in frustration.

Soon the players sit down at 5-1 Norrie, who is almost there.

Draper 6-7(3) Norrie

17:24 , Dom Smith

Wonderful first serve by Draper makes it 5-2.

Draper then saves one set point with a beautifully crafted point but loses the second as two smashes come straight back at him from the advanced Norrie, who roars as he takes the set.

Draper 6-7(3), 0-1 Norrie

17:31 , Dom Smith

Stunning winner by Draper down the line brings up 40-15, but he then causes a lull from the crowd with a double fault.

The Norrie stays in a point far longer than he should be allowed, before Draper hits the net for deuce.

Another double fault brings up break point Norrie — the first break point of the match.

And Norrie takes it, breaking in the first game of the second set!

Draper 6-7(3), 0-2 Norrie

17:34 , Dom Smith

A really strong hold by Norrie to back up his break, showing great serving. He’s on a roll right now!

Draper 6-7(3), 0-3 Norrie

17:37 , Dom Smith

Trouble for Draper, who looks a little beaten at the moment despite how close that first set was. His body language has taken a bit of a hit and Norrie rolls into a 0-40 lead.

And he takes the double break at the first time of asking, breaking to love!

Draper 6-7(3), 0-4 Norrie

17:41 , Dom Smith

A limp shot into the net sees Draper edge 0-15 ahead, but Norrie is straight back to 15-15 with an excellent serve and ace.

Draper can’t catch a break at the moment! He sends Norrie well behind his baseline but Norrie then arrows the ball down the line and finishes another hold of serve off by acing his opponent.

Draper 6-7(3), 1-4 Norrie

17:44 , Dom Smith

Draper nets on his first point of serve and then recovers with an ace.

Then a poor shot drifts wide to bring up 30-30 as Norrie eyes a third successive break.

But Draper is brave, approaches the net, and gets his reward with an angled volley and then an ace. 1-4 Norrie.

Draper 6-7(3), 2-4 Norrie

17:50 , Dom Smith

There’s hope for Draper as he moves 15-30 ahead on Norrie’s serve by firing past him when Norrie has advanced to the net.

But Draper than wrongly angles a return of serve.

However, at break point, Norrie’s second serve hits the net, bounces out, and he’s broken back!