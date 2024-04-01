Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak, Blu del Barrio & Bobby Cannavale Join Dave Bautista In Action Pic ‘Trap House’

Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Sophia Lillis (It, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Kate del Castillo (La Reina del Sur), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) and Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) have signed on to join Dave Bautista (Dune: Part Two) in action pic Trap House.

Inde Navarrette (Superman and Lois, 13 Reasons Why), Zaire Adams (Senior Year) and Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery) have also joined the cast.

Principal photography is set to begin today. Michael Dowse (Goon, Stuber) will direct a script written by Fast & Furious creator Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O’Connor (Hitman’s Bodyguard). The action film follows an undercover DEA agent and his partner who embark on a game of cat and mouse with an audacious group of thieves: their own rebellious teenagers, who have begun robbing from a dangerous cartel, using their parents’ tactics and top-secret intel to pull off their heists.

Trap House is produced by Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel of Signature Films (The Estate, Marmalade, Riff Raff), Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer of Scott Free Productions (Alien: Romulus, Napoleon, Boston Strangler) with Ridley Scott executive producing alongside Bautista and Jonathan Meisner of Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment (My Spy, The Killer’s Game) and Todd Lundbohm of 828 Productions (The Fallout, Assassin Club). The feature is financed and executive produced by Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios, Signature Entertainment, Creativity Media and Koala, and Ashland Hill Media Finance.

Dogbone and Signature developed Trap House after working together on 2018’s actioner Final Score, which starred Bautista alongside Pierce Brosnan.

Champion is best known for his performance in Avatar: The Way of Water. Cannavale’s film credits include Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Old Dads, Blonde, Thunderforce and Superintelligence. Lillis had her breakout moment playing Beverly Marsh in 2017’s It, later reprising the role in the film’s sequel It: Chapter 2. Del Castillo currently stars in Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. Dalton was last seen as the Swordsman on the Marvel and Disney+ series Hawkeye. Peak is best known for her starring role in Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl, playing Zoya Lott.

