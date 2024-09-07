🎥 Jürgen Klopp turns back the clock on Borussia Dortmund return

It’s been four months since Jürgen Klopp left Liverpool but a swift comeback appeared inevitable.

The German returned to the touchline with former club Borussia Dortmund for a send-off to Łukasz Piszczek and Jakub Błaszczykowski.

Both players compiled teams featuring former teammates, coaches and colleagues from their respective spells at Signal Iduna Park.

With Klopp in his dugout, Błaszczykowski’s side ran out 5-4 winners, leading to a familiar sight for the Yellow Wall after the final whistle.

It might have only been for one afternoon but we suspect this won’t be the last we see of the Klopp fistpumps.