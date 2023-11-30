J.J. Watt – yes, that J.J. Watt – broke the news of Zach Ertz's split from the Cardinals

J.J. Watt seems to be enjoying his first year of retirement from the NFL. He's certainly kept busy.

He recently began his second year of fatherhood. He and his wife, Kealia, a former professional soccer player, bought an ownership stake in Burnley F.C. – which was recently promoted into the Premier League. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has also donned an analyst's hat for CBS Sports, opining on and explaining the game and league that made him famous.

Thursday, Watt expanded his media exploration by getting the scoop on the release of three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, formerly Watt's teammate with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day," Watt wrote on X before telegraphing Ertz's departure and intention to sign with a contender.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day...



TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals.



The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring.



(This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023

The Cardinals officially announced Ertz's release about 20 minutes after Watt beat Schefter and the rest of the NFL media universe.

Ertz, 33, went on injured reserve last month with a quad injury. His wife, Julie, recently retired from the U.S. Women's National Team and from professional soccer.

Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

TBD if Watt learns of Ertz's next NFL destination before Schefter, but we'd wager he'll have the inside track on the next major development regarding his brother, Pittsburgh Steelers star defender T.J. Watt.

Story continues

Better set up those X alerts now.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on X, formerly Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: J.J. Watt breaks news of Zach Ertz's split with Arizona Cardinals