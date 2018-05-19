J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals for victims of Santa Fe High School shooting

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has reached out to Santa Fe High School — which sits just 36 miles southeast of Houston — and offered to pay for the funerals for the victims of Friday’s mass shooting that left at least 10 dead and another 10 injured, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

JJ Watt has told Santa Fe High School that he'll pay for the funerals for the victims of today;s shooting. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 19, 2018





I'm not surprised JJ Watt's paying 4 the funerals 4 the victims of the shootings at Santa Fe High School. Ever since he got to Houston in 2011, Watt has been doing so many things in the community to help others,, including raising more than $37 million 4 Hurricane Harvey relief. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 19, 2018





Watt, who took to Twitter to react to the tragedy, is the latest Houston sports star to speak out or act after the mass shooting Friday morning. Astros manager A.J. Hinch was initially at a loss for words when asked about it ahead of their game against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Rockets star Chris Paul, a longtime advocate for stricter gun control laws, started out his press conference on Friday speaking about the shooting.

Watt, who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in February, has a long history of helping the Houston community. After Hurricane Harvey ravished the Houston area last fall, Watt helped raise more than $37 million for relief efforts.

The 29-year-old has been with the Texans since he first entered the league in 2011. Watt fractured his left leg early last season, and was sidelined after just five games.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

