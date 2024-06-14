J.D. Martinez blasts 2-run walk-off homer to lift Mets to series-clinching victory over Marlins

NEW YORK — A silent night ended in a rowdy celebration. With the Mets down one in the bottom of the ninth and having just two hits on the night while being down to their final two outs, J.D. Martinez played hero ball.

The 36-year-old smashed a two-run walk-off homer against Tanner Scott to give the Mets a 3-2 victory over the Marlins on Thursday night and grab the rubber match of the three-game series. For Martinez, it was his sixth homer of the year and it gave the Mets a much-needed victory.

The designated hitter is slashing .271/.327/.458 on the season and his swing on Thursday was arguably the Mets’ biggest of the season.

Luis Severino wasn’t as dominant as his counterpart, however, the right-hander put together a strong performance. Severino tossed six innings allowing one run on seven hits while striking out two. The big blow came off of the bat of Jake Burger in the top of the sixth as he blasted a solo homer to right field.

Roddery Munoz tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. The right-hander had the Mets’ number on Thursday as he hurled his best start of the season.

Drew Smith came on in relief of Severino in the top of the seventh and served up a long ball of his own. Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent a 426-foot homer to center field which appeared like it would be the deciding run.

However, the rest of the Mets’ pen held down the fort. Sean Reid-Foley tossed a scoreless eighth before handing the ball off to Edwin Diaz in the ninth for his first appearance since returning from the injured list.

Diaz was sharp retiring the side in order while striking out one to give his club a chance in the bottom half. The right-hander still owns a 5.14 ERA on the season, however, the club can only hope Thursday was the first step in the closer to regaining his All-Star form.

Diaz’s efforts almost directly led to the Mets walking it off in the ninth. Francisco Lindor led off the inning with a walk and then stole second to get into scoring position for Martinez who delivered the winning blast.

The Mets will welcome in the San Diego Padres starting Friday at 7:10 p.m. Sean Manaea will take the ball against his former team while Matt Waldron is set to toe the mound for the Padres.