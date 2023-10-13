J Balvin Responds to Bad Bunny’s Supposed ‘Thunder Y Lightning’ Diss

j balvin bad bunny diss j balvin bad bunny diss.jpg - Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana just dropped, and people have been poring over all the revelations on the LP. One particular line took fans by surprise: On “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING,” a hard-hitting track with Eladio Carrion, the Puerto Rican star seems to take aim at the Colombian artist J Balvin. He raps, “Ustedes me han visto con los mismo mientras ustedes son amigo de todo el mundo como Balvin.” (“You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin.”)

The line came as a surprise because Balvin and Bad Bunny have been friends and collaborators in the past; they even released the joint album Oasis back in 2019. On Friday, Balvin recorded an Instagram Live video where he addressed the song and expressed a little confusion about the lyrics while reaffirming his admiration for Bad Bunny.

🚨JBalvin habla en directo sobre "las pullas" en uno de los tracks del disco nuevo de Bad Bunny💿 pic.twitter.com/UfS68YCEmj — J4vi (@j4virw_) October 13, 2023

“I think he’s an excellent artist. The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music,” Balvin said. “I don’t understand what was going through his head but well, the guy I know is a good person.”

Balvin has been criticized for a commercial, people-pleasing approach both in his music and as an artist, which some fans thought the lyric refers to. He was called out in a blistering song — and in several social media videos — by the Puerto Rican rapper Residente, who is a good friend of Bad Bunny’s. Residente compared Balvin’s music to a hot dog cart, which Balvin seemed to take in stride — he dropped some memes and merch poking fun at the whole thing.

Bad Bunny unloads across Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, letting out his feelings on fame and fickle fans. He debuted the album for 16,000 fans at San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, revealing surprise guests like Feid and Young Miko. Balvin, meanwhile, recently dropped “Dientes,” a mega-collab with Usher and DJ Khaled that revives the 2004 classic “Yeah!” He also joined Tainy for the smash “Colmillo.”



