Ivory Coast vs Nigeria LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria LIVE!

A huge match-up in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage takes place in Abidjan today as hosts Ivory Coast take on three-time winners Nigeria. The Super Eagles are out to improve on a poor opening result in the tournament, meaning the pressure is on against a side fancied by many to go all the way.

While also vital to how Group A will pan out, this evening's meeting is also between two of Africa's footballing giants. There is very little to split them when it comes to AFCON silverware, world ranking and head-to-head record, which leads to much promise that this will be a cracker of a contest.

Les Elephants will hope Sebastien Haller is fit to play after missing their win over Guinea-Bissau, whereas changes could be made for Nigeria following a draw against Equatorial Guinea - and they must pick a replacement for Alhassan Yusuf afet he was taken off on a stretcher. Follow Ivory Coast vs Nigeria LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria updates

Kick-off: 5pm GMT | Alassane Ouattara Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Ivory Coast team news: Question mark over Haller

Nigeria team news: Yusuf out amid potential changes

Score prediction

Early Ivory Coast team news

14:25 , Marc Mayo

Ivory Coast were without Sebastien Haller against Guinea-Bissau, with the Borussia Dortmund striker still struggling with an ankle injury. He remains a doubt for this one.

Brighton's Simon Adingra also sat out that opening contest with a muscle issue, though he has since returned to training.

Where to watch Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

14:17 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, today's massive Group A game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4:55pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria LIVE!

14:10 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Ivory Coast vs Nigeria!

Story continues

This is arguably the biggest contest of the group stage at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, pitting the hosts against the three-time winners - both of whom are giants of the continent's game.

Kick-off from Alassane Ouattara Stadium comes at 5pm GMT.

Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!