Italy vs France LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Italy vs France LIVE!

Two European heavyweights go head-to-head in Milan with top spot in Nations League group A2 on the line. Italy and France have already secured progress to the quarter-finals but both teams will be targeting a statement result as they continue to build towards the 2026 World Cup.

After a disappointing early exit at Euros 2024 in the summer, Italy are revitalised under Luciano Spalletti and recorded an impressive 3-1 win over France in the reverse fixture in September. The Italians continued their good form with a 1-0 victory in Belgium on Thursday and are unbeaten in their five Nations League games.

France were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home by Israel without captain Kylian Mbappe, who has not been called up by Didier Deschamps. The France head coach has not fully explained why Mbappe has been left out and is under scrutiny. The winners of the group will be top seeds for the quarter-finals next year. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Italy vs France latest

Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT | San Siro

How to watch: Viaplay YouTube

Italy team news

France team news

Prediction

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The big team news for France is Kylian Mbappe will not feature having not been called up for this round of fixtures by Didier Deschamps.

Elsewhere Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano started against Israel, though one of them could be replaced by Arsenal's William Saliba.

Italy team news

17:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

No fresh injury concerns have been reported for Italy following Thursday’s win over Belgium, but there could be a change in attack with Moise Kean leading the line instead of Mateo Retegui.

How to watch

17:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Viaplay International YouTube channel.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

17:18 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Nations League clash between Italy and France.

It is a heavyweight clash to sign off with in League A2. Both teams have already secured their spots in the quarter-finals.

The Azzurri sit top, can Les Bleus topple them at the last? Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT.