Italy vs England LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Six Nations opening weekend continues this afternoon. England make the trip to Rome as the strong favourites to make a comfortable winning start to their latest campaign, despite an injury crisis that has seen several players including Marcus Smith and now Ellis Genge ruled out. Jamie George takes on the captaincy amid Owen Farrell's break from Test match rugby, with George Ford handed the keys at No10.

Alex Mitchell is though fit to start, while Steve Borthwick gives international debuts to Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots, while Fin Smith, Chandler Cunningham-South and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso should all also win their maiden caps from the bench as new-look England attempt to improve on their hugely underwhelming performances in this competition over recent years and build further on the momentum that saw them make a surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn.

It's the start of yet another new cycle for the Azzurri, who are now coached by Gonzalo Quesada as they attempt to avoid yet another wooden spoon following a dismal World Cup. They are not helped today by the absence of star man Ange Capuozzo through illness. Follow Italy vs England live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy vs England latest news

Kick-off time: 2:15pm GMT, Stadio Olimpico

How to watch ITV

Italy team news: Capuozzo ruled out in huge blow

England team news: Injured Genge replaced by Obano

Standard Sport prediction

Italy vs England

14:18 , George Flood

New Zealand referee Paul Williams blows his whistle and Paolo Garbisi kicks to get us underway!

Can England make a statement start to their Six Nations campaign?

Both sides in their familiar home strips, so it's blue against white.

A very early penalty is shipped by Italy hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi, kicked to touch at halfway by England.

Italy vs England

14:14 , George Flood

Few better national anthems around than the rousing Il Canto degli Italiani, which is belted out around the ground after 15,000 travelling English fans join in with God Save the King.

Kick-off is imminent in Rome!

Italy vs England

14:09 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a sun-kissed Stadio Olimpico!

Italy lock Federico Ruzza out first on the occasion of his 50th Azzurri cap.

Jamie George then leads out England for the first time as permanent captain.

Italy vs England

14:06 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stadio Olimpico

So England’s new era finally gets going in Rome.

England have never lost to Italy, and that’s a record they simply must defend at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ethan Roots and Fraser Dingwall have big opportunities to make a statement about their Test abilities on their international debuts.

Roots looks to have all the qualities required to thrive in the back row, while Dingwall has all the creative offerings required at centre but might have something to prove on the physicality front.

New captain Jamie George has promised a more positive outlook and more attacking rugby. Let’s see if England can deliver.

Quesada: Italy will show 'extraordinary amount of will, passion and desire'

13:58 , George Flood

Your reminder ahead of kick-off that Italy have never previously beaten England, who have won all 30 matches played between the two nations dating back to 1991.

They won 33-0 on their last trip to Rome in 2022, while the 31-14 victory at Twickenham last February was their first under Steve Borthwick.

New Azzurri coach Gonzalo Quesada is under no illusions as to the challenge facing his young side this afternoon as they start their bid to avoid a ninth successive Six Nations wooden spoon following a dreadful World Cup that saw embarrassingly heavy defeats by hosts France and New Zealand in a tough Pool A, but he expects maximum effort, commitment and desire from the off.

Not attributes that Italian sides usually lack, especially at the Stadio Olimpico.

"We know that England will put us under lots of pressure," said the former Argentina fly-half, who has coached the likes of Stade Francais, Racing and Biarritz in recent years.

"Not everything we do will be perfect due to the small amount of time we've had together, but the preparation for the match has been good.

"What is certain is that we will see an Italian team with extraordinary amount of will, passion and desire to do well."

Italy vs England

13:41 , George Flood

A sneak peak inside the England dressing room at the Stadio Olimpico....

Borthwick urges England debutants to take Test opportunity

13:37 , George Flood

Steve Borthwick has called on England's handful of prospective Test debutants to grab their opportunity this afternoon and show why they were selected for the Six Nations in the first place.

Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots are in from the off, with Fin Smith, Chandler Cunningham-South and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso all primed to deputise from the bench.

Sale wing Tom Roebuck and Harlequins centre Oscar Beard are two other uncapped players in the wider tournament squad.

"Winning a first cap for your country is always a very special occasion," Borthwick said.

"We're delighted for the debutants who have all worked incredibly hard to get themselves selected in the 23 to face Italy.

"I know Saturday will be a very proud moment for the players and their families.

"My message to them this week has been to be themselves, to grasp their opportunity, and to play with the strengths and skills that deservedly got them selected to a strong Six Nations squad."

Dallaglio: Jamie George can reconnect England team with public

13:19 , George Flood

Jamie George is a hugely positive and exciting selection as England captain, writes Lawrence Dallaglio for Standard Sport.

The Saracens hooker probably should have been given the Red Rose armband two or three years ago.

That is absolutely not to denigrate the great Owen Farrell, who remains a fantastic leader and talisman, but George can bring a renewed feel-good factor to this team, and reconnect them with the English public.

I can see why England talked about people writing them off at the World Cup, but as it was pointed out at the time, no one actually did write them off.

In reality, huge numbers of people want England to do well and are behind them all the way.

Click here to read the column in full

Atmosphere building in Rome

13:06 , George Flood

A brilliant atmosphere is already building in Rome, where it's around 15 degrees and sunny an hour and a bit before kick-off.

By far the best Six Nations away trip of the lot for most fans, especially with no Paris this year.

In-form Obano eager to grab Six Nations chance

12:57 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stadio Olimpico

Ellis Genge's late withdrawal with a foot problem sparks an unwanted reshuffle from England, but Bath prop Beno Obano is in the form of his career so will be itching for a chance to transfer that to the Six Nations off the bench.

Genge has struggled to dislodge Joe Marler from England's starting lineup in recent times but remains a big leader in the Red Rose squad and his influence will be missed in Rome.

BREAKING: Injured Genge replaced by Obano in England squad

12:44 , George Flood

News now of a very late change to the England matchday squad.

Ellis Genge has picked up a foot injury and his place on the bench is taken by Beno Obano.

The Bath prop, who has three senior England caps to his name so far, will cover the starting Joe Marler at loosehead.

A real disappointment for Genge, who had initially shaken off a hamstring injury in time for the Six Nations.

England's selection woes

12:34 , George Flood

England's chronic injury problems have left them with just a handful of the backs selected for their World Cup campaign in the autumn.

Ollie Lawrence, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack van Poortvliet all join Marcus Smith on the sidelines, with Owen Farrell taking that break, Ben Youngs now retired from Test rugby and Joe Marchant and Henry Arundell both unavailable following their respective moves to France.

Courtney Lawes, Jonny May and Mako Vunipola are the other post-World Cup retirees, while Tom Curry, Bevan Rodd, Luke CowanâDickie, George Martin, Raffi Quirke, Oscar Beard and Nick Isiekwe are also injured.

David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Jack Nowell and Sam Simmonds join Arundell and Marchant in being unavailable for selection due to the RFU's continued controversial policy of not picking overseas-based players for England duty.

Italy vs England prediction

12:13 , George Flood

Injuries have continued to derail Steve Borthwick's best-laid plans for Rome and he faced an important selection decision at fly-half with Marcus Smith sidelined.

He's opted for the tried, tested and battle-hardened Ford rather than hand the keys to an exciting young talent in Fin Smith.

Regardless, England should still cruise to a comfortable victory over an inexperienced Italy team starting yet another new cycle under Gonzalo Quesada.

Though no one really expected them to shock either France or the All Blacks, the nature of those heavy World Cup losses was a real horror show for the Azzurri and they have to put it out of their minds, fast.

They may well keep things competitive here for a while as they so often do at home in the Six Nations, but expect England to eventually pull well clear for an emphatic opening triumph.

England to win, by 20 points.

Italy vs England lineups

12:09 , George Flood

England XV: Steward; Freeman, Slade, Dingwall, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Marler, George (c), Stuart; Itoje, Chessum; Roots, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Obano, Cole, Coles, Cunningham-South, Care, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso

Italy XV: Allan; Pani, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane; P Garbisi; A Garbisi; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; N Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (c), L Cannone

Replacements: Nicotera, Spagnolo, Zilocchi, Zambonin, Izekor, Zuliani, Varney, Mori

England team news

12:07 , George Flood

As mentioned, Jamie George begins his full-time England captaincy today after being appointed as the successor to Owen Farrell ahead of the tournament.

George Ford is preferred to the uncapped Fin Smith at fly-half with Marcus Smith suffering an unfortunate calf injury during a pre-Six Nations training camp in Girona earlier this week, the full severity of which is still unknown.

We are likely to see five new caps handed out today in total by England, with Northampton's Fraser Dingwall profiting from a slew of centre absences to line up alongside the recalled Henry Slade in midfield and Exeter's New Zealand-born flanker Ethan Roots chosen to fill the sizeable void left by Courtney Lawes' retirement.

Fin Smith is on the bench alongside fellow first-timers Chandler Cunningham-South, the Harlequins back-rower, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the flying Exeter wing who has chosen to represent England over Wales.

Alex Mitchell has made a dramatic late recovery from an infected cut on his leg to start at scrum-half ahead of veteran Danny Care, while Joe Marler is fit to take his place at loosehead.

(Getty Images)

Italy team news

12:01 , George Flood

Italy were forced into two late changes to their initial matchday squad on Friday, with star man Ange Capuozzo ruled out through illness in a major blow to their chances of springing an upset this afternoon.

Lorenzo Pani is promoted to the starting XV instead, with Federico Mori coming onto the bench.

Treviso flanker Edoardo Iachizzi has a shoulder injury and his seat among the replacements is taken by the uncapped Alessandro Izekor, who along with prop Mirco Spagnolo is set to make his first international appearance today.

Tommaso Menoncello is at least back in the Italian midfield after missing the World Cup with a biceps injury, but there's no Simone Ferrari, Paolo Odogwu, Dino Lamb or Marco Riccioni.

Benetton flanker Michele Lamaro remains captain, with Federico Ruzza set to earn his 50th cap in the second row.

The Garbisi brothers are paired together at half-back, with Alessandro preferred to Gloucester's Stephen Varney at 9.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Italy vs England

11:54 , George Flood

TV channel: Italy vs England is being shown live in the UK free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm.

Live stream: You can catch a free live stream online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Italy vs England Six Nations live coverage

11:47 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Italy vs England at the 2024 Six Nations.

Round one continues in Rome this afternoon, following defending Grand Slam champions Ireland's ominous demolition of 14-man France in Marseille last night.

England will hope to keep early pace with the Men in Green at the summit as they look to defy an injury crisis and make a thumping start to their campaign in an attempt to build on the momentum gained from their surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn.

There's a new captain at the helm in Jamie George amid Owen Farrell's break from Test rugby, while we are set to see five new caps handed out today.

Italy endured a dismal World Cup with pool stage hammerings by both France and the All Blacks and are hoping to avoid a ninth successive Six Nations wooden spoon this year as they begin another new cycle under the guidance of former Argentina fly-half Gonzalo Quesada.

Kick-off in the Italian capital comes at 2:15pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates across the afternoon including expert analysis from Standard Sport's rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stadio Olimpico.