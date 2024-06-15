Italy vs Albania LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Italy vs Albania LIVE!

Italy begin the defence of their European crown as they take on Albania in their Euro 2024 opener. Three years on from beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley, the Azzurri are going under the radar in Germany, with their hopes of another deep run not helped by being drawn in the ‘Group of Death’ with Spain and Croatia.

Roberto Mancini’s departure last year means it is now former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti leading his country, and it has been a mixed bag since he took charge. Qualification for this tournament was secured via their head-to-head record against Ukraine after a nervy goalless draw in their final match, and pre-tournament friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey did little to raise expectations.

Albania are competing in the Euros for the just the second time, having been knocked out in the group stage in 2016. They finished top of their qualifying group, ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland, and conceded just four goals in eight matches, a clear indication of what their approach will be this summer. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Albania starting line-up

Albania XI (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami; Asani, Broja, Seferi

Subs: Berisha, Kastrati, Balliu, Manaj, Gjasula, Mihaj, Laci, Berisha, Muci, Ismajli, Daku, Abrashi, Kumbula, Aliji, Hoxha

Chelsea's Armando Broja starts for Albania (Getty Images)

Italy starting lineup

Italy XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca

Subs: Vicario, Meret, Buongiorno, Gatti, Raspadori, Darmian, Bellanova, Cristante, Mancini, Retegui, Zaccagni, Fagioli, El Shaarawy, Cambiaso, Folorunsho

Throwback to Italy's opener last time out!

Italy won 3-0 against Turkey in the opener of Euro 2020. It began their route to European glory

Starting line-ups will be here shortly!

We’re just moments away now from discovering who will start the match for Italy and Albania as both sides begin their Euro 2024 campaigns.

An Italy fan in Dortmund before kick-off (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Italians have the upper hand when it comes to previous meetings, having won all four.

Italy wins: 4

Draws: 0

Albania wins: 0

Albania team news

Kristjan Asllani, who plies his trade in Italy with Inter Milan, is perhaps Albania’s standout player, though Chelsea’s Armando Broja – who could leave this summer – is also one to watch out for.

They have a clean bill of health ahead of taking on the Euro 2020 champions.

Italy team news

Sandro Tonali will miss the tournament after the Newcastle midfielder was banned for ten months in October following betting breaches.

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie misses the tournament due to injury, joining the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini on the treatment table.

Nicolo Fagioli is ruled out for just this game, while key midfield operator Nicolo Barella is a doubt.

Standard Sport's Italy vs Albania prediction

It might be doing Albania a disservice after such a strong qualification campaign but it would be a shock not to see the defending champions open with a victory.

Italy to win, 2-1.

Where to watch Italy vs Albania

17:53 , Dom Smith

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7.20pm.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will both offer a free live stream service.

Italy vs Albania live

17:47 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage from the first full day of action at Euro 2024.

Group B continues tonight at Signal Iduna Park, home of Borussia Dortmund, where defending champions Italy will look to secure a crucial early win over potential dark horses Albania in the so-called ‘Group of Death’.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live updates.