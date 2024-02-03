Italy v England live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV

England and Italy begin their Six Nations campaigns (Getty Images)

England return to action for the first time since an encouraging Rugby World Cup as they travel to meet Italy.

After a year of turmoil ahead of the tournament, Steve Borthwick’s side performed well in France, coming close to pipping eventual champions South Africa in a physical semi-final.

The key now for Borthwick will be to build on those solid foundations and secure a first Six Nations crown since 2020.

Italy have never beaten England but ran both France and Ireland close at home last year, and should be energised under new coach Gonzalo Quesada.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Six Nations odds and tips here.

When is Italy vs England?

Italy vs England is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 3 January at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.30pm GMT. It can be watched online via streaming platform ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Italy welcome back Tommaso Menoncello in midfield, with the centre fit again after missing the World Cup due to injury. Paolo Garbisi is joined by brother Alessandro in the halves, while Tommaso Allan is at full-back as another playmaking option.

Ange Capuozzo had been named on the wing but has been withdrawn due to illness, giving Lorenzo Pani an opportunity. New coach Gonzalo Quesada opts for six forwards on the bench, including two potential debutants in loosehead prop Mirco Spagnolo and back rower Alessandro Izekor.

Steve Borthwick includes five uncapped players in his first 23 of this Six Nations, with Exeter flanker Ethan Roots and Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall in the starting side. George Ford is at fly half with Marcus Smith injured, while Jamie George will captain his country for the first time having been confirmed as Owen Farrell’s successor. Alex Mitchell has overcome an injury scare to start at scrum half.

Story continues

Harlequins back rower Chandler Cunningham-South, Northampton fly half Fin Smith and Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will all make their debuts when introduced. Loosehead prop Ellis Genge was originally on the bench but a foot injury on the day of the game means Beno Obano comes into the 23.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Alessandro Garbisi, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Lorenzo Pani; 15 Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Alessandro Izekor, 21 Manuel Zuliani; 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Federico Mori

England XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Danny Care, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Odds

Italy win 6/1

Draw 40/1

England win 1/10

Get the latest rugby betting site offers here.

Prediction

A bonus point win for England, but an encouraging performance from Italy. Italy 17-35 England.