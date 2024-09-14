Italy takes 1-0 lead over US as America’s Cup playoffs start

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli took a 1-0 advantage over NYYC American Magic as the playoffs for the 37th America’s Cup started on Saturday.

The American yacht held an early led but Luna Rossa never lost contact and went ahead on the fifth of six legs on the race course just off the Barcelona beachfront.

The other playoff series will pit INEOS Britannia against Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing. Both series have two races scheduled for Saturday.

The first teams to five wins move on. The last boat standing from the two rounds of playoffs will be awarded the Louis Vuitton Cup and face defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand in the America’s Cup final in October.

Luna Rossa swept American Magic 4-0 at this same stage in the 2021 America’s Cup in Auckland. The Italians then dispatched with the British, before losing to defending champion New Zealand in the final match series.

The winner of previous America’s Cup gets a secured spot in the next final, in addition to organizing the event, picking the venue and setting the race rules.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press