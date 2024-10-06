Italy striker Retegui achieves Baggio and Balotelli Serie A milestone at Atalanta

Mateo Retegui scored seven goals in his first seven Serie A appearances with Atalanta, a milestone achieved by only four Italian players, including Roberto Baggio and Mario Balotelli, since 1994-95.

Italy international Retegui has had a solid start to the season in Serie A, scoring seven goals in the opening seven rounds.

Italy striker Retegui reaches Baggio and Balotelli with strong Atalanta start

He netted three times in a 5-1 win over his former club Genoa on Saturday, becoming the joint-Serie A top scorer alongside Inter‘s Marcus Thuram, who also netted three times against Torino yesterday.

As reported by Opta on X, formerly Twitter, only four Italian players had scored seven goals in their first seven Serie A games with a club: Mario Balotelli at Milan, Emiliano Bonazzoli at Sampdoria, Dario Hubner at Piacenza and Roberto Baggio at Bologna.

Retegui joined Atalanta from Genoa last summer to replace his compatriot Gianluca Scamacca, who had sustained a knee injury during the pre-season.

Retegui has been included in the Italy squad for Nations League games against Belgium and Israel this month.