Italy Star Rounds Into Form With Top Performance In Inter Milan Vs Parma Serie A Clash

Nicolo Barella is really starting to find his best form with his standout display in Inter Milan’s Serie A win over Parma.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, hail the Italian international’s classy and decisive performance.

Barella got on the scoresheet for the second time in Serie A this season.

The 27-year-old latched onto a perfect pass over the top by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Barella timed his run perfectly to stay onside and the burst away from the backtracking Parma defensive line.

The former Cagliari midfielder got himself into the penalty area. He chopped onto his right foot and then slotted past Parma keeper Zion Suzuki.

The goal was certainly the most eye-catching moment from Barella. It was the 27-year-old’s first in over three months, having previously found the back of the net against Atalanta in August.

But the overall performance by Barella was just as impressive.

The Italian international put in a tireless shift on both sides of the ball as usual.

And Barella’s ball control was at its best as he navigated tight spaces close to both penalty areas.

Barella is certainly a player who tends to be at the heart of Inter’s best performances.

And the 27-year-old’s efforts against Parma were very encouraging indeed.