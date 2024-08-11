Italy Star Pushing For More Playing Time At Inter Milan Next Season

Italy Star Pushing For More Playing Time At Inter Milan Next Season

Midfielder Davide Frattesi is pushing to have more playing time at Inter Milan right from the start next season.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Frattesi joined Inter from Sassuolo last summer.

It was a big money deal that came with a lot of expectations. Inter decided to make Frattesi their big midfield signing after the sale of Marcelo Brozovic.

In his first season at Inter, Frattesi certainly made his contribution.

The 24-year-old scored two extra time winners on the way to the Serie A title.

That exemplified the overall theme of Frattesi’s contribution in a Nerazzurri shirt.

Frattesi was able to have his say by coming off the bench in matches where the team needed a change in gears. But he was rarely the player who set the tone from the start.

That had a lot to do with the fact that the Nerazzurri had a very well-established starting trio of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Nicolo Barella.

Davide Frattesi Pushing For More Playing Time At Inter Milan Next Season

All of Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, and Barella remain at Inter at the start of this season.

And despite the fact that the former two are in their thirties, none have shown signs of slowing down.

Moreover, Inter have brought in yet another big name midfield reinforcement this summer, in the form of Piotr Zielinski.

And on top of that, Kristjan Asllani is another young midfielder like Frattesi. And like the former Sassuolo midfielder, Asllani has also grown and could expect more playing time soon.

But nevertheless, the Gazzetta report, Frattesi has made a clear request to play more this season.

Right from the start of the campaign, the Italian international wants to feature regularly.

And according to the Gazzetta, there is every chance that Frattesi will get his wish.

Inter will have a busier season than ever in terms of the fixture list. Therefore, the 24-year-old will have more matches in which to fight for a starting spot – and in which to come off the bench.