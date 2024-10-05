Italy Star Fired Up To Return To Inter Milan Starting XI In Serie A Clash Vs Torino

Midfielder Davide Frattesi is fired up to make his return to the Inter Milan starting eleven against Torino this evening.

This according to today’s print edition or Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Simone Inzaghi deliberately rested Frattesi in the Champions League so he is fresh this evening.

An injury to Nicolo Barella has handed the chance to Frattesi to prove his worth in the Inter starting eleven.

Last weekend’s Serie A match against Udinese was the first big test for the 25-year-old.

And Frattesi certainly took full advantage. The former Sassuolo midfielder scored Inter’s opening goal within a minute, and didn’t look back.

Frattesi proved that he is more than just his goals with his performance.

The Italian international was a decisive influence in the midfield battle for the Nerazzurri.

Davide Frattesi Fired Up To Be Back In Inter Lineup Vs Torino

It was therefore perhaps a bit of a surprise to see Frattesi drop out of the team for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade.

Inter coach Inzaghi instead went with Piotr Zielinski and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield.

But there was a reason for this, reports Tuttosport.

It is not that Inzaghi didn’t want to reward Frattesi for his performance against Udinese with another chance to shine in the starting eleven.

But the Inter coach wanted to save that for this evening’s match.

This evening, Inter take on Torino in their final match before the international break.

And the midfield battle will certainly be tough. The Granata play an intense and physical style of play as they look to restrict space in central areas.

Therefore, this evening will be a big test for Frattesi.

And Inzaghi did not want the 25-year-old to have a full ninety minutes in midweek in his legs for the occasion.

The Nerazzurri coach wants Frattesi at his dynamic best.

And for his part, Frattesi has focused on getting his energy levels up to their highest to take on Torino.