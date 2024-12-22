Italy Star The Favourite To Start For Inter Milan In Serie A Showdown Vs Como

Davide Frattesi is the favourite to start in midfielder for Inter Milan against Como tomorrow ahead of Piotr Zielinski.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will have to work around an injury to Nicolo Barella tomorrow.

The 27-year-old is currently suffering from a minor thigh problem.

There is every chance that Barella will be available for the squad for Inter’s Serie A clash with Como at the San Siro tomorrow.

However, at the most, Barella will be on the bench. Inzaghi is not going to rush him straight back into the starting eleven.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu will certainly start tomorrow after being rested in the Coppa Italia on Thursday.

However, there would be a couple of possibilities for the third midfielder.

One would be Davide Frattesi. He plays in the same role as his fellow Italian international Barella.

However, summer signing Piotr Zielinski could certainly also stake his claim on the right side of the midfield trio in Barella’s absence.

Nerazzurri coach Inzaghi is still mulling over his final decision.

But according to the Gazzetta, it is Frattesi who the coach is very much leaning towards.