Italy EURO 2024 Star Hailed For High Impact Substitute Appearance In Genoa Vs Inter Milan Serie A Draw

Midfielder Davide Frattesi has won praise for his high impact appearance off the bench in Inter Milan’s Serie A opener against Genoa.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, highlight the former Sassuolo midfielder’s contribution in the second half of the 2-2 draw.

Frattesi is a player who is used to playing as a substitute for Inter.

Last season, the Italian international was a player who Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi looked to to change matches already in progress more than set the tone from the first whistle.

And it was more of the same in that respect yesterday at the Marassi.

Inzaghi went with last season’s regular starting trio of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Nicolo Barella.

That midfield did fairly well in the first half of the match. But particularly in the second, some tiredness started to become evident in an intense midfield battle with Genoa.

Therefore, Inzaghi looked to his bench. He gave Frattesi the chance to inject some energy into the team.

And that is exactly what the 24-year-old did.

Immediately, Frattesi added some legs into Inter’s midfield in comparison to the tiring Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But it was not just energy and physicality from Frattesi.

The Italian international immediately started getting himself into good position. He showed quick thinking and technical finesse to speed up Inter’s possession game.

And particularly after Inzaghi changed the shape of the team to a 3-4-3 formation, Frattesi shone.

The 24-year-old was playing in a two-man midfield with Nicolo Barella.

And Frattesi relished in the box-to-box duties of his position.

It was the former Sassuolo man who assisted Marcus Thuram for Inter’s second goal of the match.



That proved to be a fine way to cap off a game-changing performance for Frattesi.