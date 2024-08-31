Italy 1982 FIFA World Cup Winner Brands Argentina Star ‘The Perfect Captain’ For Inter Milan

Legendary former Nerazzurri captain Beppe Bergomi feels that Lautaro Martinez is “the perfect captain” for Inter Milan.

The 1982 World Cup winner with Italy spoke to Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport in the SportWeek insert in today’s print edition, via FCInterNews.

Martinez has now been Inter captain for over a year.

The Argentine inherited the armband from Samir Handanovic last summer following the Slovenian’s retirement.

Being Inter captain is a significant responsibility.

There have been plenty of iconic Inter captains. These have included Bergomi, Giacinto Facchetti, and more recently, Javier Zanetti.

But so far, Martinez has performed the role of skipper well.

The 27-year-old has lifted the Serie A title as Inter captain, doing so in his first season with the armband. He also captained Inter to the Supercoppa Italiana last campaign.

And there is no sign of slowing down.

This summer, Martinez signed a contract extension with Inter. Therefore, the Argentine has every chance of leading the Nerazzurri to more trophies.

Bergomi: “Lautaro Martinez The Perfect Captain For Inter Milan”

Legendary former Inter captain Bergomi called Martinez “A captain, and before that, a footballer, who has grown a lot.”

“It used to be that when he was in a tough period where he wasn’t scoring, he would sulk. He wasn’t useful to the team.”

“Since last season, though, he’s been fundamentally important,” Bergomi said of Martinez. “Even when he doesn’t score goals.”

“Precisely because he helps the team in other ways.”

“With an extra run, an assist, some linkup play,” Bergomi described Martinez’s contributions.

The legendary former defender went on that “He seems like a positive person to me.”

“Sure, he can have that snarling look that I never had,” Bergomi said of Martinez. “But he’s the perfect captain for this team.”

“And then, even without being the captain, Barella is a symbol of this team,” he added.