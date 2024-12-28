Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup GS, gets 1st victory for her team in Austrian event since 2002

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone held on to her opening-run lead at a women’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, becoming the first Italian winner of the Semmering event in 22 years.

Brignone could even afford a mistake near the end of her second run as she defeated Olympic GS champion Sara Hector by 0.57 seconds.

Alice Robinson of New Zealand was nine-tenths of a second off the pace in third.

“It was not easy the second run, but the slope was amazing," said Brignone, who earned her 14th career win in GS but had not been on the podium here before. "I really wanted it, I’m so happy. It’s been a tough race but I felt really good, I wanted to fight and I was not too stressed.”

In the absence of the injured Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan was the leading American racer, trailing Brignone by 1.11 in fifth, matching her best result in giant slalom.

Lindsey Vonn, who made her return to World Cup racing in Switzerland last week, only competes in the speed events of downhill and super-G.

No Italian skier had won the race near the Austrian capital of Vienna since Karen Putzer triumphed in 2002. The race in Semmering is held every two years.

At 34 years and five months, Brignone improved the record she already held as the oldest race winner in women’s World Cup history.

“I would like to beat my record once again, maybe in the season,” the Italian skier said. “I’ve made a Christmas and New Year’s present, amazing!”

Earlier Saturday, Brignone mastered a tricky passage near the end of the Zauberberg course where Italian coach Giorgio Pavoni had set the gates for the first run.

“It’s good, rhythmic and with a lot of turns,” said Brignone, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist and 2011 world champion in the discipline.

Defending overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami, second after the opening run, was slowed in the second when she hooked a gate with her left arm halfway down the course and the Swiss racer dropped to ninth position.

Brignone has won four of the last five giant slaloms and went top of the discipline standings this season, overtaking Hector.

Shiffrin will also miss Sunday's slalom on the same hill. There’s no timetable for her return to racing after the U.S. star underwent abdominal surgery to clean out a deep wound she received in a GS crash on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont.

Shiffrin has won the GS in Semmering four times, including both races in 2022 when the event featured an additional GS to make up for a cancelation earlier that season.

She is the record holder for the most World Cup wins – both in giant slalom (22) and overall (99).

Also missing was Petra Vlhova, the former overall champion from Slovakia who won the race in 2020, after she suffered a setback in her recovery from knee surgery.

