Italian pundit warns Southampton about Juric: ‘Different worlds’

Italian Premier League pundit Massimo Marianella is not convinced that Ivan Juric will be a good fit for Southampton as the ex-Roma coach and the Saints are in ‘different words.’

Juric has terminated his contract with Roma and is ready to sign for Southampton, although the Premier League strugglers have not yet confirmed the deal.

Sky Sport Italia Premier League pundit Marianella commented on the possible appointment and was surely not convinced about the Saints’ decision.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 31: AS Roma head coach Ivan Juric looks on during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Torino at Stadio Olimpico on October 31, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

“The fact that Juric [will be appointed] is very surprising,” the journalist said on Saturday afternoon.

“They are in different words, so I don’t understand this choice. Southampton are innovative and develop young players through football ideas. Juric is precisely the opposite.

“Fear in every part of life leads to making contrasting decisions, and honestly, this seems as such. I struggle to understand it, and I’d be very surprised if Southampton hired Juric.”

Roma sacked the Croatian tactician in November after less than two months at the club. He had won just four games from 12 at the Stadio Olimpico and quickly lost the dressing room, arguing with some Giallorossi leaders.

However, his previous three-year spell at Torino was pretty positive and saw the Granata finish just eight points below a European spot in 2023-24.

Juric was replaced by Claudio Ranieri at Roma and the ex-Leicester City boss will remain in charge of the Giallorossi until the end of the season.