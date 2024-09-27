Italian Journalist Argues: “Inter Milan Management Worked Wonders During Suning Reign, New Stadium Would Boost Finances”

Italian journalist Marco Bellinazzo hails the Inter Milan hierarchy for pulling off “wonders” while Suning was in charge.

The Chinese group suffered from financial difficulties following the Covid-19 period.

This prompted them to loan 275 million euros from Oaktree Capital in May to cover the club’s operational costs.

This maneuver proved to be Suning’s undoing at the club. Eventually, it forced them to relinquish their majority shares following their default last May.

Over the past few seasons, the lack of backing from Suning saw the Nerazzurri management working on a limited budget. The club had to sell some of its most valuable stars to steady the ship and try to balance the books.

Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri still managed to remain competitive, winning titles on a constant basis.

Therefore, Bellinazzo believes the work conducted by the club’s management is nothing short of miraculous, especially after registering a new record in terms of revenues.

“For Inter, the historic record in revenues without having reached the Champions League final means that you are also working well on the cost-revenue ratio front,” noted the journalist in his interview with Tutti Convocati via FcInterNews.

“Operational management is in balance, with a modern stadium, the club could earn even more.

” The management during the years of the Chinese presidency worked miracles,” he added

“However, Inter still has a debt problem, those 35 million in passive interests. The club is still seeking a solution in this direction.”