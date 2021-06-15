Israel launches air strikes in Gaza after incendiary balloons

(Evening Standard)

The Israeli military has said it launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary ballons from the territory that caused fires.

The move marks the first major flare-up since the May 21 ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In a statement, the military said that it was “ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza”.

The attacks follow an Israeli nationalist march in East Jerusalem that angered Palestinians.

They were the first launched by Israel and Gaza militants since an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month.

