Islanders visit the Senators, aim to end road losing streak

New York Islanders (10-11-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-12-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -148, Islanders +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators looking to break a five-game road skid.

Ottawa has an 8-5-1 record in home games and a 12-12-2 record overall. The Senators have gone 11-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

New York has gone 5-5-5 in road games and 10-11-7 overall. The Islanders have gone 3-3-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 10 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Adam Gaudette has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Anders Lee has 11 goals and 10 assists for the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press