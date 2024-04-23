Islanders give up two goals in nine seconds, blow 3-0 lead in loss to Hurricanes

The New York Islanders were leading 3-0 Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and in good position to tie the series.

Instead they're heading home down 2-0 in the first-round Eastern Conference series after an epic collapse that included the Hurricanes scoring the tying goal and go-ahead goal nine seconds apart late in the third period for a 5-3 win.

Carolina outshot the Islanders 17-1 in the third period and scored four third-period goals.

"We can’t just get a lead and try to hold on," Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson told reporters. "They’re too good of a team for that."

The Islanders got their big lead nearly 24 minutes into the game on goals by Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Anders Lee, even though they were outshot 8-0 early in the game. But the Hurricanes chipped away on goals by Teuvo Teravainen in the second period and Seth Jarvis in the third.

With their goalie pulled, the Hurricanes got a tying goal by Sebastian Aho. Islanders coach Patrick Roy told reporters he thought about calling a timeout but didn't.

After the following faceoff, Jack Drury pushed the puck in deep. Jordan Martinook knocked Noah Dobson off the puck behind the net and came out front to beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for a 4-3 lead.

"The momentum of us tying that game and energy that it sends, you get a whole juice that hits you," Martinook said. "Obviously, I get in on the forecheck and luckily be able to pick and make that play."

The Hurricanes shattered their previous playoff record of two goals in 25 seconds.

After trade deadline acquisition Jake Guentzel scored the empty-netter to seal the win, Palmieri went after Guentzel and those two and Brock Nelson were kicked out of the game.

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) is congratulated by center Jack Drury (18) and center Jordan Staal (11) after his third-period goal against the New York Islanders during the third period.

The Hurricanes rallied from a three-goal deficit to win a playoff game for the first time since their Stanley Cup championship year in 2006.

"It’s a tough loss, no doubt about it because we had our chance to win that game," Roy said. "But at the same time, we got to regroup and be ready for the next game."

The Hurricanes didn't escape the game unscathed. Defenseman Brett Pesce left with a lower-body injury and didn't return.

"That's not looking good," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He's going to get it looked at tomorrow."

Maple Leafs rally to beat Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs took their first lead in six games this season against the Boston Bruins and made it count as they won 3-2 to tie the series at a game apiece.

The Bruins went with Linus Ullmark in net after Jeremy Swayman's Game 1 win, sticking with the regular-season rotation. Ullmark made save brilliant stops, including robbing Nick Robertson with a glove save.

But Maple Leafs 69-goal scorer Auston Matthews beat him on a breakaway at 12:06 of the third period to take the lead. Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov preserved the lead and finished with 27 saves.

