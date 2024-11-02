Advertisement

Islanders Lose Mike Reilly In Second Period Against Buffalo After Scary Scene

stefen rosner
·1 min read

BUFFALO -- The New York Islanders lost defenseman Mike Reilly at 9:14 of the second period after he was drilled by Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway:

Bo Horvat immediately waved for the trainers to come out, and before we knew it, the stretcher was coming onto the ice.

After a few minutes, with Horvat not leaving Reilly's side, he got up before being helped off the ice.

He left the rink talking with Lee, a real positive sign.

The Islanders have been dealing with injuries for the last few weeks:

  • Anthony Duclair: lower-body injury (LTIR) on Oct. 19,

  • Alexander Romanov: upper-body injury on Oct. 25

  • Mathew Barzal: upper-body injury on Oct. 30

  • Romanov injured during game against Buffalo, returned

  • Pelech blocked shot off face in second against Buffalo and has yet to return.

We hope Reilly is okay, as it was a scary scene.