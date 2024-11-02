Islanders Lose Mike Reilly In Second Period Against Buffalo After Scary Scene

BUFFALO -- The New York Islanders lost defenseman Mike Reilly at 9:14 of the second period after he was drilled by Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway:

Here was the hit on Reilly by Greenway pic.twitter.com/wE2Oegdj29 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 2, 2024

Bo Horvat immediately waved for the trainers to come out, and before we knew it, the stretcher was coming onto the ice.

After a few minutes, with Horvat not leaving Reilly's side, he got up before being helped off the ice.

He left the rink talking with Lee, a real positive sign.

The Islanders have been dealing with injuries for the last few weeks:

Anthony Duclair: lower-body injury (LTIR) on Oct. 19,

Alexander Romanov: upper-body injury on Oct. 25

Mathew Barzal: upper-body injury on Oct. 30

Romanov injured during game against Buffalo, returned

Pelech blocked shot off face in second against Buffalo and has yet to return.

We hope Reilly is okay, as it was a scary scene.