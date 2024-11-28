Islanders take on the Capitals after Nelson's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (8-10-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (15-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -140, Islanders +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Washington Capitals after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders' 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Washington has a 15-6-1 record overall and a 5-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have gone 5-2-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

New York has a 2-2-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and an 8-10-5 record overall. The Islanders have an 8-2-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McMichael has 13 goals and seven assists for the Capitals. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Palmieri has 10 goals and nine assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Islanders: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press