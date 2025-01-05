Islanders bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

New York Islanders (14-18-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-17-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -120, Islanders +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders come into the matchup with the Boston Bruins as losers of three games in a row.

Boston is 12-6-2 at home and 20-17-4 overall. The Bruins have a 7-9-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

New York is 14-18-7 overall and 7-9-5 on the road. The Islanders have a 5-6-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 6-3. Brad Marchand scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 15 goals and 25 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has 17 goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press