Isiah Pacheco injury update: Chiefs RB exits game vs. Steelers with rib injury

Heading into the final week of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are singing a new tune.

"All I want for Christmas is health."

With a 29-10 win Wednesday over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs (15-1) clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference and home-field advantage. It marks the fourth time under coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes that the team has secured the AFC's top seed.

But the team will need all the rest they can get before gearing up for another postseason run. Eyeing a three-peat, the Chiefs watched as star running back, Isiah Pacheco, exited early on Christmas. Except the running back wasn't heading for some early dinner plans.

Here's the latest on Pacheco:

Isiah Pacheco injury update

Pacheco is dealing with a rib injury and did not return on Christmas after departing early in the fourth quarter.

Pacheco got up holding his midsection after a carry, immediately left the field and was evaluated on the sideline.

With the Chiefs up big in Pittsburgh, it wouldn't be surprising if Kansas City simply just kept him out of action. Considering the running back just returned from a lengthy absence, exercising caution in a blowout is the smart move.

Chiefs RB depth chart

If Pacheco misses time going forward, here's a look at the Chiefs' running back depth chart:

Isiah Pacheco stats

Pacheco only totaled six carries for 18 yards on Christmas. He has never truly regained his footing since returning from the leg injury that cost him a majority of the season to this point. With a little more rest, the Chiefs will hope to have him back at full strength to start their playoff run.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Isiah Pacheco injury update: Chiefs RB suffers rib injury vs Steelers