Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Blue Jays light up Yankees in 9-3 victory

The New York Yankees may have used up all of their runs in Friday night’s victory. A day after putting 16 runs up on the board, the Bombers offense laid dormant in most of their 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Aaron Judge provided the only run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the fifth — prior to Austin Well’s two-run homer in the ninth with the Yankees out of the game.

The Blue Jays offensive outburst was ignited by ex-Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa who continued to torment his former team. The 29-year-old was 4 for 5 with an RBI double. The utility man is now 7 for 11 against the Yankees this series including a homer in Friday’s loss. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .296/.343/.427 with seven homers and 33 RBI this season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. performed clean-up duty for the Jays cashing in six RBI’s, including his two-run shot in the first off of Nestor Cortes indicating a long day to come.

However, Cortes settled in and kept the Yankees in the game. The southpaw tossed 4.1 innings allowing three runs on seven hits. The 29-year-old’s upped his season ERA to 3.51.

The Jays jumped all over Aaron Boone’s stable. Phil Bickford was charged for five earned runs in the sixth inning which essentially ended the game as Toronto left the inning with a 8-1 lead.

Gerrit Cole will take the ball on Sunday afternoon to try and avoid a series loss. The Yankees ace will face off against the Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman at 1:37 p.m.

Juan Soto update

Juan Soto was a late scratch on Saturday as the Yankees announced he was removed from the lineup with a bruised right hand. Soto underwent testing and X-ray’s came back negative, Aaron Boone told reporters after the game.

The outfielder is going through treatment on Saturday and will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

