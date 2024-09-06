Isaiah Likely now has the most consequential toe in the NFL after the Chiefs and Ravens wild finish

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Isaiah Likely #80 of the Baltimore Ravens gets up after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151325 ORIG FILE ID: 2170456423

Good morning, Winners. Welcome back to the Morning Win. Thanks for rocking with us today.

What. A. Game. The Ravens and Chiefs never disappoint, man. Thursday night wasn't any different.

Week 1 games are always messy. Everybody has to warm up and get back into a rhythm again. New players are assimilating. Penalty flags are flying. Most times, I expect season-opening games to be sloppy and imperfect.

This one was definitely that. There were some miscues on both sides that I'm sure they'd love to have back. With that said, though? This was an awesome one to watch. I guess that's what you get when you bring together the top of the class in the AFC.

The game came down to an inch. Well, more accurately, it came down to a toe. Isaiah Likely's toe. An overtime-inducing touchdown in the literal last seconds of the game was wiped away because Likely couldn't keep his size 13 cleats on the green part of the field.

It was a sick throw from Lamar Jackson and a sick catch from Likely. It's just that, by NFL rules, it just wasn't a catch. And, yes, everyone made the Kevin Durant joke that you're making right now. You are not alone.

What's wild about this is that Isaiah Likely might have the most consequential toe in football now.

This was a huge game between these two teams that will likely both be battling for supremacy in the AFC. Head-to-head games matter, in that case. Ruling that pass incomplete was a huge deal.

It's also led to a bunch of smack talk between these two sides. Mahomes said like has "gotta wear white cleats next time" to avoid this mistake in the future. Sheesh.

Likely came back saying that this is the worst game the Ravens will play all year and that the Chiefs are going to need luck in the postseason — I guess when they see each other again? I'm not sure. Either way, I love this level of spiciness from both sides.

We absolutely need to run this back. See y'all again in January. Maybe.

Not too much on Lamar Jackson

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball around Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) while being sacked by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-748081 ORIG FILE ID: 20240128_ads_sb4_098.JPG

Missed opportunities have dominated the post-game conversation about the Ravens. Obviously, there's Likely's toe. But there's also Lamar Jackson completely missing Zay Flowers wide open streaking across the endzone before that.

Lamar Jackson has to make this throw. It will likely be swept under the rug, but MVPs need to make this play pic.twitter.com/BCLW0UXPl6 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 6, 2024

Flowers seems to be the obvious target there, but Jackson says he was actually looking for Rashod Bateman on the throw and not Flowers. Either way, neither were in the vicinity. And people are chastising Jackson for missing here.

I think that's fair criticism. That's a tough spot to be in, scrambling out of the pocket with two defenders barreling down on you. But still, you've got to make that throw to win at the highest level and Jackson didn't.

But I do think we should be cautious about overreacting here. Jackson threw for nearly 300 yards on the game while also rushing for 122. He was the team's entire offense. This was one of those "get on my back" games and he had Baltimore in it the entire way through despite a pretty poor showing from his offensive line.

Jackson has got to make that throw. But let's not turn this moment into a referendum on his career or who he is as a player. We're better than that.

Up next: Eagles vs. Packers

Sep 4, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; A street banner at Arena Corinthians aka Neo Qu’mica Arena promoting the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Friday, we're headed down to Sao Paolo, Brazil where the Eagles and Packers are playing in their season opener.

Technically, this is a home game for the Eagles. But let's be real — both teams are on the road here. So far, it seems to have been a pretty strange experience for everyone involved.

— I'm sure you've heard about how Twitter is banned in the country. Beat writers are creatively getting around that.

— The Packers have a wild game-day commute because of the area's heavy traffic.

— There's also this weird thing about wearing green that might ... actually not be a thing? Like I said, it's weird.

All of this is happening in the name of the NFL expanding its borders and trying to become a global game.

I don't mind the attempt — it's smart business. And they also seem to like American football in Brazil, which is cool. It just seems this entire thing could've been a bit more organized from the jump.

Hopefully, it goes well. We'll find out tonight.

Photo Friday: The Xavier Worthy show

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after making a first-down reception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151325 ORIG FILE ID: 2170444116

I always love the photos when the subject finds the camera. Xavier Worthy showed off in his first NFL game and he knew it.

Mahomes made sure he got his first touchdown ball, too.

That's a wrap, folks. Thanks for reading. Let's do this again next week. Until then, peace!

-Sykes ✌️

