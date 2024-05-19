Irish edge out Dutch in T20 World Cup warm-up game

T20 international, Voorburg, Netherlands

Ireland 150-8 (20 overs): Adair 49, Tucker 40; Pringle 3-32, Doram 2-27, Meekeren 2-27

Netherlands 149-8 (20 overs): Pringle 35*, O'Dowd 33; Hand 3-18, Campher 2-33, Adair 2-34

Ireland won by one run

Ireland beat the Netherlands by one run in a thrilling T20 international in Voorburg as both sides continued their build-up next month’s World Cup.

Mark Adair’s 49 off 24 balls helped Ireland reach a reasonable score of 150-8.

In reply the Dutch were initially well behind the required scoring rate and it looked like they would struggle to get close to their target.

Then Tim Pringle smacked the Irish bowling around the ground hitting 35 not out off just 13 balls, including three sixes.

It pulled his side to the verge of victory, but Ireland held on for the narrowest of victories as Adair conceded 19 runs off the final over.

India World Cup opener on 5 June

This was the first of four warm-up games for Ireland this week before the squad fly out to New York for their opening game of the T20 World Cup against India on 5 June.

They’ll face Scotland on Monday and again on Thursday before a second game with the Dutch on Friday.

The Netherlands won the toss and put Ireland into bat as Paul Stirling returned to open the innings after missing the recent three-game series with Pakistan.

However, the Belfast man was out for just 11, as was Andrew Balbirnie and when Harry Tector went second ball without troubling the scorers, Ireland were 32-3.

Lorcan Tucker steadied Ireland innings with a well worked 40 from 30 balls but his side with still struggling at 82-6 after 14 overs.

Fionn Hand took three wickets as Ireland beat Netherlands [Getty Images]

It was left to Adair, ably assisted by Gareth Delany, to put together what eventually turned out to be a match-winning partnership of 66 for the seventh wicket. Both were out in the final over but helped Ireland reach 150.

The Dutch reply started steadily with Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt putting on 39 before Curtis Campher removed Levitt for 19.

O’Dowd went on to make 33 before Campher got his second wicket.

Fionn Hand then produced a devastating spell of 3-18 in his four overs to halt the impetus in the Dutch innings.

At 109-7 and needing 42 from just 22 balls, the game looked over.

Pringle had other ideas and launched a mighty assault in the closing overs. Needing 20 from the final six balls he had reduced that to three from the final delivery but Adair kept him at bay, allowing only a single in a nervous finish.