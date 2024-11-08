Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE! Autumn Nations Series match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Ireland vs New Zealand - LIVE!

Ireland begin their Autumn Nations Series fixtures tonight with a blockbuster showdown against New Zealand in Dublin. It is a repeat of the quarter-final epic from last year’s World Cup, when Ireland’s last-eight hoodoo continued and the All Blacks marched on, eventually losing to South Africa in the final.

New Zealand come into this after surviving a huge scare against England at Twickenham a week ago, when George Ford’s late penalty hit the post and the fly-half then missed a last-gasp drop-goal attempt. They know more will be needed here if they are to quieten a raucous Dublin crowd and earn a statement win.

Andy Farrell will soon to take a temporary step away from the Ireland job, to focus on the Lions ahead of next year’s tour to Australia, but for now his full focus remains on his Irish responsibilities. This is a first return to action since a thrilling win over South Africa in the summer. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Ireland vs New Zealand latest news

Kick-off: 8:10pm GMT | Aviva Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Ireland team news

New Zealand team news

Standard Sport prediction

Ireland team news

17:55 , Matt Verri

Hugo Keenan is back in the Irish squad following his Olympic exploits earlier this summer.

Back-row Peter O’Mahony has joined up with Farrell’s squad and both scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and wing Mack Hansen return from injury.

Ireland XV: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley, Jamie Osborne

(Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand

17:48 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Coverage starts on TNT Sports 1 at 7pm GMT on Friday ahead of an 8.10pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:40 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Ireland vs New Zealand!

Huge night coming up in Dublin, one of the biggest fixtures of the Autumn Nations Series.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8:10pm GMT from the Aviva Stadium.