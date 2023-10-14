Ireland v New Zealand LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score updates after Bundee Aki try

Ireland aim to progress from a Rugby World Cup quarter-final for the first time ever as they face New Zealand in Paris.

Andy Farrell’s men won all four of their pool fixtures and comfortably topped the group, knocking Scotland out of the tournament in the process. They have won five of their last eight Test matches against the All Blacks but the two sides have only previously met twice at the quarter-finals of the World Cup, in 2019 and 1995, with the All Blacks winning both.

New Zealand have won eight of the nine quarter-finals they have played, with that sole loss being to France in 2007. They lost a pool-stage match for the first time ever at the start of this tournament when they were defeated by hosts France in the opening match, in contrast to Ireland who are currently on a 17-match winning run.

Ireland vs New Zealand live

Ireland take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Kick off 8pm BST at the Stade de France in Paris with coverage on ITV1

Argentina await winner in semi-finals after seeing off Wales

Penalty! Ireland 0-3 New Zealand (Mo’unga)

Penalty! Ireland 0-6 New Zealand (J Barrett)

Try! Ireland 0-13 New Zealand (Fainga’anuku)

Penalty! Ireland 3-13 New Zealand (Sexton)

Try! Ireland 10-13 New Zealand (Aki)

Ireland 10-13 New Zealand

30 min: A thrilling first half an hour at the Stade de France, and we are still none the wiser as to who will win this quarter-final. How Ireland needed that score.

Try! Ireland 10-13 New Zealand (Aki)

27 min: A magnificent try by Bundee Aki! Ireland push the All Blacks back towards their try line attacking down the left wing, then switch quickly across to the right where Aki collects a high pass, shifts back inside between a couple of desperate defenders and dives over the line.

Sexton kicks the extras.

Ireland 3-13 New Zealand

25 min: Ireland work through a few slick phases in the New Zealand half before a loose ball lands at the feet of Sexton. He hacks towards the try line and gives chase, but a couple of All Blacks get there before him to touch down behind their own line.

Ireland 3-13 New Zealand

23 min: There’s a break in play as referee Wayne Barnes has his communication set fixed. The Irish fans are meanwhile unhappy with a Kiwi tackle which has just been shown on the big screens, but the referee tells Johnny Sexton it’s been checked by the TMO, and says it wasn’t unsafe.

Penalty! Ireland 3-13 New Zealand (Sexton)

20 min: Ireland immediately win a penalty in a central position in the New Zealand half, which Johnny Sexton kicks over. That’s more like it from the Irish, who have been outplayed so far. The All Blacks have been utterly relentless, so dogged at the breakdown, and Ireland need to find a way to match them.

Try! Ireland 0-13 New Zealand (Fainga’anuku)

18 min: Wow, wow. Beauden Barrett plays a supremely clever kick over the Irish midfield and gives chase, collecting the ball on the other side before taking a wallop in the tackle by Lowe. But New Zealand are quick to spread it wide to the left wing against a discombobulated Ireland defence, and Leicester Fainga’anuku is on hand to touch down in the corner after some wonderful hands, throwing a one-two with Rieko Ioane. Mo-unga adds the conversion.

Ireland 0-6 New Zealand

16 min: Ireland come straight back at New Zealand and go searching for a try, but the ball spills loose at a ruck with the try line in sight, and the All Blacks escape.

Penalty! Ireland 0-6 New Zealand (J Barrett)

13 min: Jordie Barrett makes that huge kick look easy, and New Zealand are six points ahead.

Ireland 0-3 New Zealand

12 min: New Zealand have started very well here. Savea speeds into a ruck to win a turnover and Doris refuses to let go while on the ground, conceding another penalty. It’s almost on the halfway line...

Ireland 0-3 New Zealand

10 min: Johnny Sexton’s smart kick sets up Ireland in New Zealand’s 22 and they work through a few phases before spreading the ball wide, but wing James Lowe can’t quite catch a tricky pass and it bounces out for a lineout.

Penalty! Ireland 0-3 New Zealand (Mo’unga)

6 min: Finally Ireland cave under the weight of that relentless attack with the concession of a penalty at the breakdown by Van der Flier. Richie Mo’unga makes no mistake with a simple kick.

Ireland 0-0 New Zealand

5 min: New Zealand work through 30 phases (!) in and around the Irish 22, up against some stubborn defence. The waves of pressure keep coming, and keep coming, but Ireland are not budging... Extraoardinary spell.

Ireland 0-0 New Zealand

3 min: Porter is whistled again, this time at the scrum – referee Wayne Barnes didn’t like how the prop attacked that set-piece. Barrett kicks deep into touch and New Zealand will have a lineout in Irish territory.

Ireland 0-0 New Zealand

2 min: Retallick catches the first high ball and Andrew Porter immediately gives away an early penalty at the breakdown. A bit of a rush of blood from the prop.

Kick-off! Ireland v New Zealand

There is nothing quite like the Haka to stir the emotions before a massive Rugby World Cup quarter-final. That was spine-tingling.

Here we go then: Johnny Sexton kicks off.

The All Blacks perform the Haka before kick-off (AFP via Getty Images)

The anthems are over, and now here comes the Haka. Ireland have got themselves into a little huddle beforehand, and now they stand and face the All Blacks in a figure of eight formation.

Ireland’s players line up for the anthems (Reuters)

Here we go with the anthems, and Ireland’s Call is up first. A top-tier rugby anthem, for me. Click here to read a little bit more about it.

Brian O’Driscoll tips Ireland to win by five points on ITV, while Sean Fitzpatrick sits on the fence, saying only that “the bench will make the difference”. The All Blacks, it should be said, have a very strong set of replacements.

How to break a curse: Ireland must take inspiration to end quarter-final jinx

Ten minutes to go! That’s just enough time to read Luke Baker on how Ireland can finally end their hoodoo and reach a World Cup semi-final:

How Ireland can end World Cup jinx against All Blacks

You know it’s a big game of national significance when tedious U2 frontman Bono sends a video message: “From our stage in Las Vegas, to your stage Paris, this is living, this is live... come on Ireland!”

Ireland v New Zealand: Confirmed line-ups

Ireland

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt.), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien

New Zealand

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

‘One area where you can get to Ireland is the lineout'

19:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Former New Zealand World Cup winner Sean Fitzpatrick, speaking on ITV: “How do you beat Ireland? We need to take the game to them, score tries, and upset their patterns. One area where you can get to them – one of the only areas! – is the lineout. The All Blacks can put pressure on them there.”

Gatland commits to Wales beyond World Cup

19:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Warren Gatland has confirmed he wants to stay in his role and is already thinking ahead to the 2024 Six Nations, but it would be up to Welsh Rugby if they wanted to make a change.

"This is like an Eddie Jones question, is it?" Gatland joked. “I’m not too sure what’s in my contract. Absolutely (I want to stay). If the Union want to get rid of me, that’s up to them.”

The match was also a final one in a Welsh jersey for fly-half Dan Biggar, who previously announced his retirement after the World Cup.

“He’s been a great servant for Welsh rugby. He’s been through some incredible highs and some lows. For a youngster to come through and develop, that’s been special,” Gatland said.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland (Getty Images)

A few early pictures as the atmosphere builds in Paris tonight...

Irish fans outside the Stade de France before kick-off (PA)

A view inside the Stade de France as the players warm up (Getty Images)

An Ireland fan shows their support prior to the Rugby World Cup quarter-final (Getty Images)

Wales 17-29 Argentina – reaction

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has described the referee change during his side’s quarter-final defeat to Argentina as “disruptive”.

Gatland’s side exited the Rugby World Cup after a 29-17 defeat in Marseille.

Karl Dickson, who began the game as an assistant, was pressed into duties with the whistle after referee Jaco Peyper suffered an injury after 15 minutes at the Stade Velodrome.

Dickson later decided that Guido Petti’s clearout of Nick Tompkins did not merit sanction, moments before Joel Sclavi punched over for a crucial score.

And while emphasising that he was not criticising Dickson, Gatland believes that the switch was significant.

Full story:

Warren Gatland reacts to ‘disruptive’ referee change after Wales defeat

Ireland v New Zealand referee

Who is the man in the middle tonight? It’s England’s Wayne Barnes:

Ireland vs New Zealand referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Wayne Barnes?

Zombie: Why Ireland’s Rugby World Cup anthem is causing controversy

19:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland have adopted the Cranberries’ 1994 hit ‘Zombie’ as an unofficial anthem at the ongoing Rugby World Cup but that decision has caused controversy.

As Ireland head into a blockbuster quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris on Saturday evening, aiming to win a World Cup knockout match for the first time in their history, victory will lead to ‘Zombie’ blasting out of the Stade de France PA system following the full-time whistle.

This is what happened following their brilliant 13-8 win over reigning champions South Africa in the pool stage of the tournament, as fans sung along with the anthem to create a spine-tingling moment.

Has Zombie ever sounded better. The character shown by this Irish team is inspirational. What a night pic.twitter.com/a2Cdx2kxOY — Donal Lenihan (@LenihanDonal) September 23, 2023

But while ‘Zombie’ has been adopted due to its anthemic, sing-along qualities, the song’s history has caused some debate and controversy back over the Irish Sea.

Full story:

Zombie: Why Ireland’s Rugby World Cup anthem is causing controversy

Ireland ready for ‘toughest game ever faced’

Johnny Sexton says Ireland are braced for the “toughest game we’ve ever faced” ahead of a mouthwatering Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris.

The world’s top-ranked nation are seeking an 18th consecutive win to reach the last four of the tournament for the first time.

Captain Sexton has faced the formidable All Blacks many times across his distinguished career, including leading his country to a historic tour success last summer.

“That’s what we’re preparing for: the toughest game we’ve ever faced and we’re trying to put ourselves in the frame of mind that we’re going to be ready for it,” he said.

Irish fans gripped by Rugby World Cup bid

Ireland’s impressive start to the Rugby World Cup may have broken television viewing records at home, but there were few indications walking around Dublin on Friday that the sports-mad country was gearing up for an even bigger night.

Signs outside pubs near the Aviva Stadium reminding passersby of Saturday’s showdown against New Zealand contained those two words, quarter-final, that strike fear into any Irish rugby fan.

An unwanted record as the only rugby power to have never gone beyond the quarter-finals haunts the Irish and has created a palpable sense of nervous anticipation, even as Andy Farrell’s side live up to their billing as the world’s top ranked team.

A local Guinness World Cup advertisement campaign of ‘Think It, Don’t Jinx It’ - accompanied in one TV spot by Irish singer Ronan Keating’s chorus of “You say it best, when you say nothing at all” - has proven extremely prescient.

“Oh my god, the nerves for tomorrow night,” said Kevin Arundel, chef and owner of the Chophouse gastropub around the corner from the Aviva Stadium, where the 54-year-old has not missed a game for nearly 20 years.

“I’m nervous because we’ve never done it and in the last World Cup, we went in as number one (as well). But this time we are genuinely number one in the world.”

Rugby is not quite as popular in Ireland as soccer or the Gaelic sports of football and hurling, but interest in the team is huge.

The nail-biting win over South Africa attracted the biggest television audience of the year so far for Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE, while last week’s demolition of Scotland was the most watched broadcast in rival station Virgin Media Television’s 25 year history.

Even its analysts sought to keep a lid on expectations. Ex-Ireland winger Shane Horgan’s declaration on Saturday of “If not now, when?” drew a momentary pause, then an eruption of nervous laughter in the studio before the presenter called “stop.”

Little else will get a look in this Saturday. Popular Irish band The Saw Doctors will take to the stage at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre an hour later than advertised at 10pm. Their support act? A big screen on stage showing the match.

“Please God, by three points,” said the Chophouse’s Arundel. “Even one will do.”

Ireland fans dressed as priests in Paris (PA)

Conor Murray says New Zealand-born trio ‘so important’ to Ireland World Cup bid

Conor Murray believes New Zealand’s loss is Ireland’s gain as “world-class” trio Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe bid to give their native country serious cause for regret.

Centre Aki, scrum-half Gibson-Park and wing Lowe will face the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup for the first time after being selected to start tonight’s quarter-final showdown in Paris.

The three New Zealand-born backs qualified for Ireland on residency grounds and have become key performers for Andy Farrell’s side, including helping secure a landmark tour success over the Kiwis last summer.

Murray expects their personal circumstances to provide an extra edge to their performances at Stade de France.

“Those three boys are so important to our squad,” he said.

More:

Conor Murray says New Zealand-born trio ‘so important’ to Ireland World Cup bid

Ireland and All Blacks thrust into new roles for blockbuster quarter-final

The power dynamics have shifted in the Ireland-New Zealand rivalry ahead of their Rugby World Cup knockout clash but an Irish hoodoo remains. Preview by Luke Baker in Paris:

Ireland and All Blacks thrust into new roles for blockbuster World Cup quarter-final

When rugby answered Ireland’s call

Before the 1995 World Cup, the IRFU finally addressed the issue and commissioned Phil Coulter to write a song. Ireland’s Call was born, which spoke of the four proud provinces of the country, but without reference to war and bloodshed.

Replacing a national anthem could never hope to meet with immediate approval, and for a long time this song about standing tall saw many sit in stony silence before it slowly gained popularity, and finally came of age in 2007 at Croke Park.

The arrival of England’s rugby team in 2007 and the playing of God Save the Queen was seen as the real watershed moment. The Irish crowd stood respectfully for the visitors’ anthem and applauded afterwards, and then came a spine-tingling rendition of Ireland’s Call, finally sung loudly and proudly.

It will surely be sung with a similar passion on Saturday night, and if Ireland make it to a World Cup semi-final for the first time, this Irish team will certainly have answered Ireland’s call.

Part 2/2

When rugby answered Ireland’s call

Ireland hope to end their Rugby World Cup quarter-final curse when they face New Zealand tonight, and before the game their players will stand shoulder to shoulder to sing Ireland’s Call, but it’s a song which is not the official Irish anthem.

The national anthem is Amhran na bhFiann (The Soldier’s Song) but for a team representing the whole island, the anthem often caused debate.

Ireland was partitioned in 1921, and while football split with the island into separate associations, the Irish Rugby Federation (IRFU) was able to agree on issues such as where games would be played, the anthem, and they introduced their own flag. Many other sports have maintained one governing body, including cricket, hockey, basketball and tennis.

Originally, when Ireland played rugby in Dublin the Irish anthem was played, and God Save the King was used in Belfast. As no games were played north of the border between 1954 and 2007 the debate subsided somewhat, at least until 1987. This was the year of the first Rugby World Cup, but in April, as players from Northern Ireland travelled to Dublin for training they were caught up in an IRA bombing, which ended the playing career of Nigel Carr.

When Ireland arrived in Australia and New Zealand for the tournament, the IRFU decided against using the Irish anthem, but players complained that they would be the only team without one. A recording of an old Irish ballad, The Rose of Tralee, was found, and as the crackly cassette version played over the speakers before their opening game with Wales, the Irish players huddled almost in embarrassment. They lost that game, and while nobody blamed the song choice, it was never heard again at an Ireland international. For the rest of that tournament Ireland were once more without an anthem.

part 1/2

Ireland sing their rugby anthem (AFP via Getty Images)

18:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Louis Rees-Zammit leapt for the corner, and came down with an anguished cry. A scrappy contest always looked likely to be a game of inches - and the Wales wing had come up agonisingly short.

By the end, there were bodies strewn right around the Stade Velodrome, the damage of a demolition derby all too clear to see. Argentina won’t remotely care. Their win was made secure at the death, replacement fly half Nicolas Sanchez plucking an intercept score from opposite number Sam Costelow to take Argentina out of sight. Ireland or New Zealand await in the World Cup semi-finals - the challenge is mighty but Los Pumas live to fight another day; Wales are going home.

By Harry Latham-Coyle in Marseille:

Argentina scrap their way to semi-finals as Wales come up short

18:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand’s preparations have been disrupted by a disciplinary storm in the build-up to the clash. Star wing Mark Telea misses out after being dropped due to a breach of team protocol. Foster insisted the issue was “nothing major” but still felt compelled to punish a player whose emergence on the international scene has been central to the All Blacks’ improvement since their series defeat to Ireland last July. Telea, who is believed to have broken a curfew, has three tries in the tournament, including a double in the opening-night defeat to hosts France. Leicester Fainga’anuku is the man to benefit after claiming a hat-trick in the Pool A thrashing of Uruguay.

18:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland were nursing a few concerning injury issues following a bruising Pool B finale against Scotland. Yet head coach Farrell has been able to name an unchanged starting XV. Mack Hansen looked to be a major doubt after sitting out training early in the week but took part in Friday’s captain’s run with a heavily-strapped right calf. Fellow wing James Lowe (eye) has also been passed fit. Only lock James Ryan, who sustained a wrist issue against the Scots, is missing from arguably Ireland’s strongest line-up. Lowe, meanwhile, is one of three New Zealand-born players in Ireland’s team, in addition to centre Bundee Aki and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

18:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

An intriguing sub-plot is the presence of former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt in the Kiwi camp. The 58-year-old led Ireland into the last two World Cups before joining his native country’s coaching team last summer after his six-year tenure was emphatically ended by the All Blacks in Tokyo in 2019. New Zealand coach Ian Foster outlined plans to tap into Schmidt’s extensive knowledge of the Irish. Yet veteran Ireland wing Keith Earls played down the merits of doing so, saying: “We genuinely don’t use any of the habits that Joe taught us.”

18:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland had to wait 111 years for a first Test win over New Zealand. But, having done so in memorable fashion in Chicago seven years ago, the Irish now hold the upper hand in terms of recent meetings. Farrell masterminded a stunning 2-1 tour success over the All Blacks last summer and the stage is set for another unforgettable encounter. New Zealand are not used to losing on home soil and will be out for revenge. Kiwi full-back Beauden Barrett said: “There are a lot of us who are pretty keen to get one up on them and still we’re hurting from what happened last year.” Ireland’s quest will be aided by the backing of tens of thousands of travelling fans.

18:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland have topped the world rankings for 15 months and are favourites for the mouth-watering Stade de France showdown. Yet the Irish have never won a World Cup knockout match. Seven times previously they have reached the last eight of the tournament and seven times they have been sent home. The last of those early exits came at the hands of the All Blacks four years ago. Ireland have improved markedly since then and have far greater mental resolve. Farrell’s in-form side will equal the record for consecutive Test wins by a tier one nation (18) by banishing the quarter-final curse. However, standing in their way is one of the toughest challenges in world rugby.

17:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Argentina are on the verge of booking their place in the World Cup semi-finals! Heartbreak for Wales in Marseille. Follow the finale:

Wales v Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 latest quarter-final updates

17:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan plans to ignore the hype and treat Saturday’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand like any other Test match.

Andy Farrell’s men will make history as the first Irish team to progress to the last four of the tournament by downing the three-time champions in Paris.

Ireland’s previous World Cup failures are well documented but Sheehan is among the younger generation of players unburdened by the baggage.

The self-confident 25-year-old feels there is a stronger mentality among the class of 2023 and will not become distracted by the media fanfare surrounding a titanic Stade de France showdown.

Full story:

Dan Sheehan keen to avoid being affected by hype of Ireland-New Zealand clash

17:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand’s players have also lauded Schmidt for his part in reviving the All Blacks after that test series loss to Ireland last year, which almost cost Foster his job.

Richie Mo’unga joked on Thursday, however, that Schmidt’s passion for the minutiae of the game made him a man to avoid at times.

“You get caught in the hallways talking code with him and you could be there a fair while. You’ve got to just turn your head the other way sometimes, try and avoid that,” the fly-half said.

“Nah, he’s awesome, the different perspective of footy he has. I would say that perspective is real basic, and the things that make a team tick really well.

“He really wants to see the best of his footy players and see them unlock their potential, which I find the coolest thing about him.”

New Zealand’s Richie Mo’unga (AP)

17:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland think they have detected the hand of former coach Joe Schmidt in the resurgent form of the All Blacks as they analysed their opponents ahead of this weekend’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final, skills coach Mike Catt said on Friday.

Schmidt was coach of Ireland from 2013 until 2019, leading them to their first win over the All Blacks in 111 years of trying in 2016 and to the quarter-finals of the last World Cup.

He returned to his native New Zealand last year, taking over as attack coach under Ian Foster after the All Blacks lost a home test series to the Irish for the first time.

“It seems it’s back to the All Blacks of old really, exceptionally dangerous with ball in hand,” Catt, a World Cup winner with England in 2003, said when asked what he expected from New Zealand on Saturday.

“I think Joe’s definitely brought a physicality to the breakdown and with their ball carrying. That was something that Joe was massively passionate about with Ireland as well. “Especially in the wide breakdowns, these guys are big guys and they put a lot of pressure in those areas. So it’s making sure that we match them physically while being technically good in the same breath.”

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who played under Schmidt for the best part of a decade with Leinster and Ireland, said the 58-year-old’s legacy in the Irish set-up was “massive” and his influence on the All Blacks obvious.

“I see evidence of Joe’s coaching through the team,” Sexton said on Wednesday. “Joe’s done a great job over the last 12 months, they’ve made big strides.”

Joe Schmidt, right, is helping New Zealand head coach Ian Foster plot Ireland’s downfall (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

17:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mack Hansen took part in Ireland’s captain’s run in the French capital on Friday morning after sitting out training earlier in the week due to a calf issue sustained against the Scots.

Catt insists the Australia-born wing, whose right leg was heavily strapped, is fit and ready to start, while James Ryan (wrist) and Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) could return to contention at the semi-final stage.

Ireland are favourites for what is expected to be a tight and tense affair against the All Blacks.

Catt says the team have contemplated the prospect of extra-time, which could be followed by 10 minutes of sudden death, and joked that a handful of forwards would be selected in the unlikely event of a kicking competition.

“We have spoken about it,” he said. “The players know who they are: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Beirne! They’ve definitely put in an extra couple hours of kicking!

“It’s one of those that players are aware of it. It’s a long way to get to that situation. You’d like to think in the golden point (sudden death) in 10 minutes one side would take their opportunity and take points.

“The players who are on the pitch know who they are and fingers crossed we put them through the middle.”

Mack Hansen has been passed fit to face New Zealand (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

17:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland have won three of four meetings with New Zealand during the reign of head coach Andy Farrell, including last summer’s historic 2-1 tour success.

However, the Irish were thrashed 46-14 by the All Blacks at the same stage of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

With plenty on the line this weekend, suggestions of a spying scandal were downplayed after a photographer, who has been working on behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union, attended a New Zealand training session open to members of the media.

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt was unaware of the incident on Thursday when questioned, before World Rugby’s media operations manager Greg Thomas cut in.

“The rules say yes (it is allowed), as long as they’re standing with the rest of the photographers, they can,” said Thomas, who was chairing the press conference.

17:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

The quarter-final is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Saturday 14 October, at Stade de Frace in Paris. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX.

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand XV: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

16:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand return to their full-strength side following their 73-0 win against Uruguay with Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Scott Barett all returning to the starting XV. There is no place, however, for Mark Telea who misses out entirely following a disciplinary issue. He is replaced by Leceister Fainga’anuku on the left wing.

Beauden Barrett is back in the starting XV (Getty Images)

16:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ireland XV: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt.), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien

16:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting team to play New Zealand from their final pool-stage win against Scotland at Stade de Frace last weekend. Wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe, who both left the field in the win over Scotland, are named to start following their recovery in the week.

Fullback Hugo Keenan, who scored twice in the victory, remains at fullback. Fellow try scorers Iain Henderson, Dan Sheehan, and Garry Ringrose as start as well as Lowe who scored in the first 63 seconds of the match. If used from the bench, Conor Murray will surpass Brian O’Driscoll and Paul O’Connell to become Ireland’s most-capped RWC player with 18 appearances.

11 players from Ireland’s RWC2019 quarter-final loss are named in the team (Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter, Dave Kilcoyne, and Tadhg Beirne).

Johnny Sexton will make his 18th appearance against New Zealand (15th for Ireland, 18th overall including British and Irish Lions), which will see him overtake Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones to become the Northern Hemisphere player who has faced the All Blacks the most.

Two changes to the replacements are made with Joe McCarthy replacing the injured second-row James Ryan and Jimmy O’Brien replacing Stuart McCloskey.

Johnny Sexton in action during training at the Stade de France (AFP via Getty Images)

16:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Caelan Doris says attempting to send Johnny Sexton into retirement as a world champion is adding to Ireland’s motivation ahead of a mouthwatering quarter-final against New Zealand.

Influential captain Sexton is due to call time on his distinguished career following the Rugby World Cup in France, meaning any match now could be his last. The 38-year-old fly-half used his personal situation to help fire up his team ahead of last weekend’s pivotal Pool B win over Scotland in Paris.

Ireland are back at Stade de France for a quarter-final showdown with the All Blacks on Saturday evening and number eight Doris acknowledges ‘doing it for Johnny’ is part of the squad’s thinking.

“Yeah, it is,” said the 25-year-old, who was sitting alongside Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan. “Even last week, building into Scotland, there was a chance that could be his last ever game, he said that to us as a group. And what an unbelievable player and leader he’s been for Ireland for so many years.

“I think all the players will agree that the standards he sets raise everyone else’s game and he’s almost like having another coach on the pitch.

“He seems to have a bird’s-eye view, he seems to see everything regardless of where you were and catches any mistake. You can’t get away with anything with him around, which is obviously a good thing for the most part, except when he’s shouting at you for those few seconds.

“He definitely brings us to another level. The way he prepares for a game, he absolutely loves the game and puts everything into it, he’s the utmost professional and he’s been a great role model for the two of us.”

Ireland’s No8 Caelan Doris (Getty Images)

