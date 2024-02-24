Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Wales travel to Dublin to take on Ireland (Getty Images)

Ireland will look to take another step towards a Six Nations grand slam as they host Wales in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s side have been in fine form so far as they bid to repeat their clean sweep from 2023, shutting down France in Marseille and easing to victory against Italy.

They will be big favourites as a winless Wales come to town, Warren Gatland’s side encouraging in parts but knowing that they face a significant step-up.

When is Ireland vs Wales?

Ireland vs Wales is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 24 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.25pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Ciaran Frawley is given the starting 15 shirt by Andy Farrell in the absence of the injured Hugo Keenan, but Caelan Doris is fit and starts in the back row. There are six forwards on the Ireland bench, including a potential debutant in Oli Jager, who impressed with the Crusaders in New Zealand before a midseason move to Munster, with only Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey as back replacements.

Sam Costelow returns at fly half for Wales after missing the defeat to England, stepping in for Ioan Lloyd, who drops to the bench. That is the sole change to the starting line-up made by Warren Gatland, with the rest of the 15 intact after a strong first hour at Twickenham.

On the bench, there is a potential debutant in back rower Mackenzie Martin, and Dillon Lewis is primed for his first appearance of the championship after injury to Archie Griffin.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3.Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Ciaran Frawley.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Oli Jager, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 George North, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Mackenzie Martin; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady.

Prediction

A comfortable Ireland win. Ireland 32-12 Wales.