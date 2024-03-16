Ireland v Scotland LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations title decider in Dublin

Ireland saw their grand slam dreams crushed by England last week but will need to quickly bounce back against Scotland in Dublin to seal back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Andy Farrell’s men only need to avoid defeat to guarantee that they will be lifting the trophy at the Aviva Stadium and even defeat could still be enough, depending what happens when England face France in the finale to Super Saturday later this evening.

Scotland still have a mathematical chance of winning the tournament themselves but, more realistically, are seeking a first triple crown since 1990, having beaten Wales and England earlier in the Six Nations.

Gregor Townsend’s troops will be smarting following a shock 31-29 defeat to Italy last time out that scuppered their title chances and will be eager to end a dismal recent record against Ireland that has seen them lose the last nine straight fixtures between the sides and 13 of the last 14. Otherwise, a Six Nations that started with so much promise will ultimately go down as a failure. Follow all the action with our blog below and read about the best bets and tips on Ireland v Scotland here:

Ireland v Scotland - Six Nations latest updates

Ireland take on Scotland in the middle game of Six Nations Super Saturday, with kick-off at 4.45pm GMT, live on ITV1

Ireland only need to avoid defeat in Dublin to seal the Six Nations title

They have won the last nine straight games against Scotland

Ireland team news: Andy Farrell gives same starting XV opportunity to bounce back from England loss

Scotland team news: Stafford McDowall and Ben White come into starting line-up after Italy defeat

Talking points for Ireland v Scotland

11:30 , Luke Baker

Concussion concerns

Ireland’s unchanged starting XV raised some eyebrows given Calvin Nash was forced off following a thunderous collision with England’s Tommy Freeman just six days ago.

Concussion protocols remain a hot topic but Farrell insisted he trusts the medical experts as he moved to allay any concerns surrounding the Munster wing.

Story continues

The Englishman has also ditched his six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench in favour of a more conventional five-three selection. The bold call backfired in London due to head injury assessments dictating the withdrawals of Nash and his replacement Ciaran Frawley, who is not fit to feature this weekend.

Talking points for Ireland v Scotland

11:15 , Luke Baker

Decade of dominance

Ireland have played pivotal roles in Scotland’s recent underwhelming World Cup campaigns during a decade of dominance of this fixture.

At the 2019 tournament in Japan, the Irish began with a 27-3 win over Townsend’s men in Yokohama, before emphatically eliminating their rivals in France last year thanks to a crushing 36-14 Paris success.

Ireland have won 13 of 14 meetings between the nations since 2014, including nine on the spin following a 27-22 Murrayfield loss in 2017. They are strong favourites to extend that streak as Scotland bid to become only the second away side – after France in 2021 – to triumph in Dublin during the Farrell era.

Talking points for Ireland v Scotland

11:00 , Luke Baker

Testing times for Townsend

A major setback at Stadio Olimpico cast fresh doubt on the future of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

His side have produced plenty of statement results, including four consecutive Calcutta Cup victories. But he has also overseen successive World Cup pool-stage exits, while frustrating inconsistency means the Scots’ wait for a maiden Six Nations title goes on.

The 50-year-old, whose contract runs until 2026, refused to entertain questions about his position after a calamitous second-half collapse in the Italian capital. Townsend insists he still believes in his players and will be desperate to end the championship by lifting silverware to alleviate mounting pressure.

Talking points for Ireland v Scotland

10:45 , Luke Baker

What might have been

The Aviva Stadium clash should arguably be a straight shoot-out for the title and could easily have been a grand slam showdown.

Ireland were seconds away from remaining on track for a clean sweep before Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal settled a Twickenham thriller. Scotland, meanwhile, are likely to still feel aggrieved about their controversial round two loss to France, which was sandwiched between wins over Wales and England.

The Scots’ campaign subsequently unravelled in disastrous fashion with a shock 31-29 defeat to Italy. Clinching a first triple crown since the 1990 Five Nations appears to be the only realistic achievement available to Gregor Townsend’s men amid a lingering sense of what might have been.

Talking points for Ireland v Scotland

10:30 , Luke Baker

Ireland’s title to lose

Ireland know victory or a draw will guarantee championship glory, while two losing bonus points would also be sufficient. Any other result would complicate matters and open the door for England to snatch the title.

Steve Borthwick’s side, who begin the weekend four points off the pace, require a bonus-point win away to France in the final fixture of ‘Super Saturday’ on the back of halting Ireland’s 100 per cent record.

Scotland and Les Bleus are also mathematically still in the title mix. However, their respective hopes of finishing top of the table are highly improbable due to Ireland’s vastly superior points difference.

Stafford McDowall gets Scotland chance and Ben White returns for Ireland test

10:15 , Luke Baker

Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall is set for his second Scotland appearance after being selected to start Saturday’s Six Nations match away to title-chasing Ireland.

The 26-year-old made his debut against Italy in a World Cup warm-up match last summer before being cut from Gregor Townsend’s squad for the tournament in France.

The recent injury sustained by regular starter Sione Tuipulotu paved the way for Cam Redpath to make a rare start in last weekend’s damaging 31-29 defeat away to the Azzurri.

However, McDowall, who has been in good form for Warriors this term, has been preferred to Redpath, who drops to the bench in one of two changes to the team that started in Rome.

The other alteration sees first-choice scrum half Ben White return in place of George Horne after the Toulon No 9 was rested for the match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Stafford McDowall gets Scotland chance and Ben White returns for Ireland test

Andy Farrell gives same Ireland team chance for retribution in Six Nations title decider

10:00 , Luke Baker

Ireland have stuck with the starting XV narrowly beaten by England for Saturday’s Six Nations title decider against Scotland in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s men will retain the championship crown by avoiding defeat or securing two losing bonus points against the Scots at the Aviva Stadium.

Calvin Nash has overcome the head knock which forced him off inside five minutes of the last-gasp 23-22 loss at Twickenham to retain his place on the right wing.

Garry Ringrose, who is yet to feature in this year’s championship following a shoulder issue, is named among the replacements. Farrell’s bench shows a five-three split of forwards and backs after the six-two selection in south-west London backfired because of head injuries suffered by Nash and his replacement Ciaran Frawley.

Farrell gives same Ireland team chance for retribution in Six Nations title decider

The one thing Ireland must prove as they face Six Nations title decider

09:45 , Luke Baker

Ireland aren’t used to losing in the Six Nations. It had been so long since they endured defeat against one of their northern hemisphere rivals that they may even have forgotten what it feels like.

It would be easy to internalise the frustration of being beaten 23-22 by England last weekend and channel it in the wrong way, leading to a downward spiral. But they’re aware they can’t afford to be defined by the pain.

Luke Baker explains how Ireland’s bouncebackability will be tested in Dublin:

The one thing Ireland must prove as they face Six Nations title decider

Scotland team news

09:30 , Luke Baker

Gregor Townsend hands a surprise start to Stafford McDowall at inside centre, with the tall Glasgow centre in good form at club level and perhaps picked to counter Ireland’s midfield physicality.

Ben White returns at scrum half while the starting forward pack is unchanged. Rory Sutherland bolsters the bench as loosehead cover for Pierre Schoeman, replacing Alec Hepburn.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Andy Christie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Stafford McDowall, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Matt Fagerson; 21 George Horne, 22 Cameron Redpath, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Ireland team news

09:15 , Luke Baker

Calvin Nash is passed fit to play for Ireland despite leaving the field with a head injury in the opening minutes of the defeat to England, allowing Andy Farrell to name an unchanged starting side.

There are changes on the bench with Farrell moving away from a six/two forwards/backs split, with Harry Byrne and Garry Ringrose joining Conor Murray as the backline replacements.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt.), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Irealnd v Scotland odds

09:00 , Luke Baker

Odds

Ireland win 1/8

Draw 40/1

Scotland win 15/2

Get the latest Six Nations betting site offers here.

How to watch Ireland v Scotland

08:45 , Luke Baker

When is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 16 March at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 3.55pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the ITVX platform.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Ireland v Scotland

08:30 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Ireland v Scotland.

The Six Nations title is on the line with the Irish only needing to avoid defeat in Dublin to lift the trophy.

Stick with us for full live coverage.