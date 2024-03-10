Wales v France referee: Who is Six Nations official Luke Pearce?

Luke Pearce will take charge of the round four fixture (Getty Images)

England’s Luke Pearce is the referee for Wales Rugby vs France rugby in the 2024 Six Nations.

Pearce takes charge of his second fixture of the tournament having stepped in for the injured Pierre Brousset in round two , with the Exeter-based whistler reaching a 50th international Test, a landmark he had been due to reach in this encounter.

The 36-year-old started his officating journey in Devon at the age of 16, and was refereeing in the second tier Championship by the age of 21.

A promotion to the Premiership swiftly followed before a step-up to Test level in February 2013.

The depth in English refereeing has occasionally held Pearce back, though his highly communicative style and preference for pace are well liked by players.

He took charge of his first Premiership final last year, overseeing Saracens’ win over Sale at Twickenham, before being one of four English referees at the World Cup in the autumn.

Wales v France match officials (Sunday 10 March, Cardiff)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Damian Schneider (Arg)

TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng)