Ireland v Italy LIVE: Six Nations build-up and latest updates as hosts seek second win

Ireland will hope to continue building momentum as they welcome Italy to Dublin in round two of the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s defending grand slam champions were incredibly impressive in their opening fixture in Marseille, controlling their opponents, the contest and a febrile French crowd to take a big step towards another tournament crown. Farrell makes a number of changes for his side’s second fixture, with Caelan Doris set to captain his country for the first time from the back row.

Italy arrive at the Aviva Stadium buoyed by an encouraging performance against England last weekend, a narrow defeat suggesting that the Azzurri could well be competitive throughout this year’s campaign.

A much-changed Irish side will be wary of the dangers that their visitors might pose having been given a serious scare in Rome last year and struggled to put Italy away in a warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup.

Follow live updates from Ireland vs Italy in today's live blog

Ireland vs Italy LIVE: Latest Six Nations updates

Ireland host Italy in the Six Nations, with kick off at 3pm GMT

Ireland team news: Caelan Doris set to captain for the first time in much-changed line-up

Italy team news: Ange Capuozzo returns but two key forwards out due to injury

Six Nations LIVE: Finn Russell rues late drama but admits Scotland can’t leave it to the referee

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland co-captain Finn Russell also felt his side were unfortunate, but admitted that the hosts should have put the game to bed long before those final moments.

Finn Russell rues late drama but admits Scotland can’t leave it to the referee

Gregor Townsend responds to late TMO controversy as France beat Scotland in Six Nations

13:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend felt Scotland were robbed of victory over France as he expressed bewilderment that the officials failed to award them a try in the last action of a dramatic Murrayfield showdown.

Les Bleus claimed a 20-16 win in Edinburgh to get their Guinness Six Nations campaign up and running – but only after referee Nic Berry and TMO Brian MacNeice spent several minutes deliberating over whether home substitute Sam Skinner had grounded the ball on the try-line before deciding that it had been held up by the boot of French replacement Yoram Moefana.

Scotland’s supporters, players and staff – having seen pictures of the incident on the big screen – were convinced they were about to be awarded a match-winning try, and the officials were loudly booed by the home crowd when they stuck with the original call not to give the score.

Gregor Townsend responds to late TMO controversy as France beat Scotland

Six Nations LIVE: Yesterday’s action

13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll throw ourselves into the build-up to today’s fixture in a bit, but first a look back on yesterday’s drama-filled action - and let’s start with that decision at Murrayfield as Scotland fell inches, and a conclusive camera angle, short.

Late drama denies Scotland as France emerge victorious at Murrayfield

Good afternoon

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland take on Italy looking for another win as the second round of the 2024 Six Nations concludes in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s men were outstanding in Marseille last Friday, shutting France down in what could prove a de facto championship decider and seemingly setting up another grand slam tilt. Farrell has opted to rotate his side as Ireland return home, with Caelan Doris appointed captain and set to lead his country for the first time at Test level.

Italy, meanwhile, might just be eyeing a shock, having impressed against England in their opening fixture. While Gonzalo Quesada’s side ultimately fell away to defeat, Monty Ioane’s late try earned them a losing bonus point and the will arrive at the Aviva Stadium with confidence that they can push Ireland close, having done so in both meetings between these two sides in 2023.

Follow live coverage of Ireland vs Italy in today’s live blog