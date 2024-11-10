Ireland could host NFL game in 2025 - Goodell

Roger Goodell says there could be as many as eight international games in the 2025 NFL season [Getty Images]

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Ireland could host a regular-season game as soon as 2025.

Last month, Goodell told BBC Sport NI he had "no doubt" Dublin would stage a game in the future.

Speaking ahead of the game between New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Munich, Goodell said the NFL could play as many as eight matches outside the United States next year.

"We expect to return to Mexico City. We expect to return to Brazil. We will certainly be back in the UK," Goodell told NFL Network.

"And we're also looking at the potential of another game in the UK area in Ireland, possibly. That's a possibility. And we'll certainly be back here in Germany.

"So if that total's eight, that's what we're shooting for."

Dublin's Aviva Stadium has hosted sell-out American football college games in recent years, showcasing the support for the sport, and in 1997 the Pittsburgh Steelers played a pre-season game at Croke Park, the home of Gaelic games.

The NFL have expanded their international match series with regular season games now being played in London, Brazil and Germany this year with Madrid confirmed to welcome a game in 2025.

As part of the International Player Pathway, a number of Gaelic footballers have trialled for contracts in the NFL.

Former Derry player Jude McAtamney made his debut for the New York Giants last week while former Down goalkeeper Charlie Smyth is currently signed with the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.