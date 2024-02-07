Iran vs Qatar LIVE! Asian Cup 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Iran vs Qatar - LIVE!

Iran and defending champions Qatar meet today to battle it out for a place in the Asian Cup final, where Jordan await them after beating South Korea. Team Melli are now on an 18-match unbeaten run and beat Asian superpowers Japan to get to this stage but have questioned the appointment of an Arab referee for today’s semi-final, adding to the drama.

Qatar, meanwhile, have not lost any of their last 12 Asian Cup games as they search for more history. Not since Japan in 2004 have a team defended the Asian Cup but the omens are certainly promising. The last home nation – Australia in 2015 – to reach this stage of the competition won the tournament.

While Jordan have enjoyed a remarkable run to the final but both teams will be confident they can beat them should they get the job done here. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Iran vs Qatar latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT; Al Thumama Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TrillierTV

Qatar team news: Zakaria a doubt

Prediction: Iran to win

Confirmed Iran lineup

Iran vs Qatar: Team Melli arrive

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Heating up now!

🇮🇷 Team Melli have arrived at Al Thumama Stadium!



Today, they hope to edge closer towards their first title in 48 years 🌟 #IRNvQAT | #AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/ZGQu2VtZ7V — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) February 7, 2024

Confirmed Iran XI vs Qatar today

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Iran XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Zadegan, HajiSafi; Ebrahimi, Ezzatollahi; Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Azmoun, Taremi

Story continues

Iran vs Qatar: Iran's story so far

13:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

They’ve not made it easy but this Iranian team have shown a lot of heart...

IR Iran have fended off every challenge on the road to the #AsianCup2023 Semi-Finals 🇮🇷



Will their unbreakable spirit lead them to their 4th trophy? 🏆#HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/smH3Bm0Jnh — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) February 7, 2024

Iran vs Qatar: Latest odds

13:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Iran to reach final: 2/7

Qatar to reach final: 23/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Iran vs Qatar referee: Team Melli unhappy

13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kuwait’s Ahmad Al-Ali will be in charge of today’s game but Iran have questioned the appointment.

“What is a little bit surprising for us is that the referee for the match is from Kuwait, he's an Arab,” said Saeed Ezatolahi.

Iran vs Qatar: Jordan await in the final

12:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jordan shocked South Korea in the first semi-final on Tuesday night and will await today’s winners in the final.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Iran wins: 17

Draws: 5

Qatar wins: 3

Iran vs Qatar: Score prediction today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

This Iranian team are full of heart and will feel momentum is on their side.

Iran to win 2-1.

Qatar team news vs Iran today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back-up goalkeeper Salah Zakaria is the only real doubt for Qatar at this stage.

Iran team news Qatar today

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sadegh Moharrami will likely miss the game for Iran and Majid Hosseini is another doubt. Mehdi Taremi, however, will return from suspension.

Iran vs Qatar: TV channel and live stream today

12:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE. Coverage starts at 2.50pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off. The TrillerTV app is also available for download.

Welcome

12:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the second Asian Cup semi-final.

Iran and Qatar go head to head at the Al Thumama Stadium and kick-off is at 3pm GMT.