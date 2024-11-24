Ipswich vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United face Ipswich in Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge.

All eyes will be on the away dugout at Portman Road, where United bid to kick off a new era on a high after one of the most exciting managerial appointments in Premier League history.

Struggling United were lifted by a good run under Ruud van Nistelrooy before the international break but they face a tough test against an Ipswich side who beat Tottenham two weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ipswich vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 24 November, 2024.

Portman Road in Ipswich will host.

Where to watch Ipswich vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, which kicks off at 2pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Ipswich vs Manchester United team news

Ipswich XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgress, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste, Burns; Hutchinson, Delap; Szmodics

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Calrke, Al-Hamadi

Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Evans, Dalot; Amad, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Ipswich vs Manchester United prediction

It is of course difficult to know where United are at such an early stage of the Amorim era, especially as he’s not even had a full squad to train with.

With Ipswich starting to find a foothold in the Premier League, a draw would not be a disaster for either side.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Ipswich wins: 19

Draws: 9

Man United wins: 29

Ipswich vs Manchester United latest odds

Ipswich to win: 4/1

Draw: 31/10

Man Utd to win: 8/13

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.