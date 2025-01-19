Ipswich vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today after Foden goal

Man City today head to Ipswich in the Premier League, looking to play themselves out of a funk. Pep Guardiola’s side may be unbeaten over the last few games but even the City boss has stressed his team have not yet restored former glories. Indeed, throwing a late two-goal lead away at Brentford on Tuesday night did not speak of a side ready to go on a huge run to threaten the upper echelons of a competition they have dominated in recent years.

This week, however, brought good news as star striker Erling Haaland extended his contract right through until the summer of 2034. With at least some of the off-field noise settled, perhaps Guardiola’s side can start to turn a corner.

The Tractor Boys, meanwhile, lost to Brighton earlier this week but have taken points off Manchester United and Chelsea at home this season. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

GOAL! Phil Foden bags his brace

GOAL! Mateo Kovacic doubles Man City's lead

GOAL! Phil Foden opens the scoring for Man City

HT: Ipswich 0-3 Man City

17:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

The champions are in cruise control!

GOAL! Ipswich 0-3 Man City | Phil Foden '41

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

41 mins: GOAL!

Phil Foden bags his brace with a simple tap-in!

GOAL! Ipswich 0-2 Man City | Mateo Kovacic '30

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

30 mins: GOAL!

Foden turns provider, laying a ball off for Kovacic just outside the Ipswich box.

The midfielder fires home in emphatic fashion.

GOAL! Ipswich 0-1 Man City | Phil Foden '26

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

26 mins: GOAL!

And City have their breakthrough!

Patient play leads to Doku playing in De Bruyne.

The Belgian crosses for Foden, who takes a touch and finishes well.

16:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: A well-worked set-piece sees Hutchinson get a shot away on goal but its deflected out by Haaland!

Ederson then denies O’Shea, who gets a clean header from the resulting corner.

16:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

20 mins: A little better from City in the last few minutes here but, Haaland chance aside, they’re yet to find a way through.

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Big stop from Walton!

Haaland latches onto a ball from Kovacic but cannot find a way past the Ipswich keeper, who stands tall!

16:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Hardly new to point out but City just look so open whenever Ipswich counter....

16:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: City scramble clear after Delap cuts inside to shoot. Block after block following an Ipswich counter but the away side eventually clear.

16:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: City deal with it, but are yet to click into gear themselves.

16:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Dias blocks Burgress’s header from close range!

Another corner...

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Nunes concedes a cheap corner with a poor header back to Ederson, seeing the ball go out of play.

Early chance for the Tractor Boys...

KICK-OFF!

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re up and running at Portman Road!

16:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola’s pre-match message...

"The difficult times will finish" 💪



Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's fortunes are turning around 📈 pic.twitter.com/laIHgTa8CJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2025

15:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kyle Walker is not in the Man City squad as AC Milan reportedly close in on a deal to sign the England defender.

15:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Big news for Man City after Erling Haaland shakes off a slight injury concern to feature at Portman Road.

Confirmed Man City lineup

15:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Grealish, Bernardo, Savinho, Mubama, Alleyne, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee

Confirmed Ipswich lineup

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ipswich XI: Walton; Johnson, Godfrey, O’Shea, Burgess; Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Delap, Clarke

Subs: Muric, Tuanzebe, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Burns, Jaden, Broadhead, Hirst

Thiago Motta makes Andrea Cambiaso decision as Man City 'prepare £65m bid' for Juventus defender

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thiago Motta has revealed that Andrea Cambiaso will be in the Juventus squad to face AC Milan this weekend despite talk of a move to Manchester City.

A clear transfer priority for City this month, in terms of incomings, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola has been to bolster the defence after suffering multiple injuries in this department during the first half of the season.

Read the full story here!

Pep Guardiola reveals transfer process as Man City close in on stunning triple deal

14:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola has praised Manchester City's owners with the club seemingly on course to seal a triple transfer.

Reports are suggesting that City are closing in on deals for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis.

Read the full story here!

Erling Haaland signs extraordinary new Man City contract until 2034 as 'exit clauses removed'

14:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland has put pen to paper on a remarkable new contract at Manchester City, committing his future through to 2034.

The 24-year-old’s current deal does not expire until 2027, but City have moved to agree fresh terms with the striker and he is now set to spend the majority of his career at the club.

Read the full story here!

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ipswich wins: 28

Draws: 15

Man City wins: 24

Ipswich vs Man City: Premier League score prediction today

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

City’s results have improved of late but it remains difficult to confidently back them, and with a difficult Champions League test on the horizon, Pep Guardiola may be forced into a reshuffle.

Ipswich will surely revert to a back five for the game - which almost brought dividends against Arsenal last month and will make it hard for Erling Haaland to celebrate his new nine-and-a-half-year contract with a goal.

Draw, 1-1.

Man City team news vs Ipswich today

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

City, meanwhile, will be without Rodri and John Stones is a doubt. Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias have been spotted in training, while Kyle Walker is not expected feature after asking to leave the club.

Erling Haaland is a slight concern, although Guardiola provided a promising update on the striker’s fitness when speaking on Friday.

Ipswich team news vs Man City today

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

The hosts will be without Samuel Szmodics, Axel Tuanzebe, Conor Chaplin and Chiedozie Ogbene. Kalvin Phillips cannot play against his parent club, although Omari Hutchinson is fit again.

Sam Morsy will likely start and new signing Jaden Philogene is available.

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City: TV channel and live stream

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s trip to Ipswich in the Premier League.

Kick-off from Portman Road today is at 4.30pm GMT.