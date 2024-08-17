Ipswich vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Ipswich vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Tractor Boys are back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and are rewarded with a lunchtime kick-off against the Reds. Remarkable back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna have landed Ipswich back in the big time and an impressive pre-season have fans and onlookers cautiously predicting a positive season.

But it is not just one new dawn beginning today at Portman Road, as Liverpool have new manager Arne Slot in the dugout for his competitive bow. It has been seven months since Jurgen Klopp dropped the bombshell of his end-of-season departure, and Slot was identified as his replacement.

As yet no new signings for the Reds has left fans with some frustrations as the new Premier League season begins, and anything less than a win against Ipswich, in Klopp’s least-liked kick-off time, will mount pressure on the heads of Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!

Ipswich vs Liverpool latest updates

Kick-off: 12.30pm, Portman Road

How to watch: TNT Sports

Ipswich team news: Debutants in contention

Liverpool team news: Decisions in midfield

Score prediction: A lunchtime cracker

McKenna says meteoric rise may never happen again

10:37 , Alex Young

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna says his team's historic back-to-back promotions which brought them to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years may never be repeated.

They are the first club to go from the third tier to the first in consecutive seasons since Southampton between 2011-13, one year after Norwich did the same.

"That was the longer-term ambition," said McKenna of the club's rise. "I don't think anyone realistically thought it would come in the first two-and-a-half seasons. But that's the product of a lot of good work from a lot of people.

"We set out two-and-a-half years ago to build an environment, build a culture, a way of working that players would enjoy and improve in. We set about building a playing style that the supporters would be right behind.

"Each week you try and win the game that's ahead of you. Win, lose or draw, we focus on learning and improving.

"That's been the focus day by day. We've done that every day and it's led to a historic double promotion that, in modern football, is going to probably be very hard for anyone to ever match."

Score prediction

10:33 , Alex Young

It promises to be a cracker at Portman Road.

Ipswich will have the crowd behind them as they look to make a big splash in the top flight, although they could easily get picked off by an experienced Liverpool team. However, it being Slot’s debut adds a layer of unpredictability to the visitors. They could struggle early on but should get to grips with the occasion eventually.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Ipswich team news

10:20 , Alex Young

Ipswich will be without Nathan Broadhead, Harry Clarke and George Hirst due to injuries.

Delap and new goalkeeper Arijanet Muric both started in Town’s final friendly, a 1-0 win over Nice, so can expect to make their competitive debuts on Saturday lunchtime.

Szmodics and Phillips joined in time on Friday to be in contention to play some part this weekend.

Liverpool team news

10:11 , Alex Young

Arne Slot has no injury concerns for his first Premier League lineup as Liverpool travel to face newly-promoted Ipswich.

Slot has key decisions to make in midfield, especially now the club have missed out on transfer target Martin Zubimendi.

Ryan Gravenberch has been preferred in the No6 role in pre-season to Wataru Endo and is likely to get the nod against Ipswich.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai could be the two in front of Gravenberch, which would leave Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones having to settle for places on the bench.

Injury has meant that Andy Robertson has had only a limited pre-season and Kostas Tsimikas could therefore start at left-back this weekend, but Jarell Quansah has impressed over the summer and is in pole position to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Up front, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will almost certainly start out wide, with Slot having to decide who leads the line. Diogo Jota is the most likely candidate, with Darwin Nunez potentially having to make his impact off the bench.

Asked on Friday if he had everyone fit ahead of facing Ipswich, Slot simply said: “Yes, we have.”

Where to watch Ipswich vs Liverpool

10:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

09:58 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Ipswich and Liverpool.

It has been 22 years since the Tractor Boys were last in the top flight, but after back-to-back promotions under wundermanager Kieran McKenna they are back and kick things off against Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

The Reds are expected to win, but this may not be plain sailing for new boss Slot.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm. Stick with us.