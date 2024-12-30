Ipswich vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Ipswich vs Chelsea - LIVE

Chelsea play their final game of 2024 as they travel to Ipswich Town in a fixture that affects matters at both ends of the Premier League table. Enzo Maresca’s side will be aiming to return to winning ways after suffering a surprise defeat against west London rivals Fulham on Boxing Day.

That result coupled with victories for Arsenal and Nottingham Forest means the Blues begin the day in fourth. They can, however, start the new year in second and seven points behind league leaders Liverpool with a win this evening.

Ipswich also lost on Boxing Day and are without a home win all season. They will kick off at Portman Road knowing that victory will not be enough to get them out of the relegation zone but they can jump up to 18th and close to within a point of Wolves. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!

Ipswich vs Chelsea latest news

Chelsea XI confirmed: Jorgensen starts

Ipswich XI confirmed: Morsy returns

Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT | Portman Road

How to follow: No TV coverage

Standard Sport prediction: Chelsea to win

How it stands...

19:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea are guaranteed to enter the new year in the top four. Victory tonight will be enough to lift them second place in the Premier League table.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are 19th as it stands and will be looking to close the gap on Wolves to a single point as the relegation battle heats up.

Maresca on James' return

19:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Enzo Maresca has also opened up on Recce James being named in the matchday squad.

“Reece is ready, that’s why he’s with us, but he needs to be brought back into the side gradually,” he said. “There is no rush to get him on the pitch, we are going to take our time and help him the best we can.”

Maresca explains team selection

19:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Enzo Maresca has explained why he’s opted to make five changes to the Chelsea side tonight:

“It gives opportunities to players. We have had many games in December, it’s a busy period and we just want the team to stay fresh,” he said ahead of kick-off.

“For the players coming into the team tonight, it’s a chance. For Noni, for Joao, for Christo, it represents a chance.”

Chelsea suspension risks

19:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Robert Sanchez and Nicolas Jackson are both on four yellow cards in the Premier League.

So they are the two suspension risks for Chelsea this evening. However, neither start at Portman Road.

With that said, if either comes on and is booked against Ipswich then a one-match suspension will be served against Crystal Palace this coming weekend.

Madueke's return

19:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Noni Madueke is back in favour this evening and our very own Malik Ouzia has given his thoughts on Enzo Maresca’s decision.

"You get the sense that Maresca has got a huge amount of belief in his ability and his potential but that is really frustrated at times that the winger has tested his patience."



🗣@MalikOuzia_ gives his thoughts on Noni Madueke's return to the Chelsea XI!



LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/66FbRtKpTJ — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 30, 2024

Chelsea dressing room

19:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Behind the scenes at Portman Road as Chelsea's dressing room is prepared ahead of kick-off.

In the building!

19:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The hosts are ready for action at Portman Road!

Ipswich changes

18:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Kieran McKenna has also freshened things up by making four changes following a narrow defeat away to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Christian Walton, Wes Burns, Sam Morsy and Nathan Broadhead come into the starting line-up for the visit of Chelsea as Aro Muric, Ben Johnson, Kalvin Phillips and Sam Szmodics make way.

Chelsea changes

18:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Enzo Maresca has rung the changes following Chelsea’s Boxing Day loss against Fulham.

Jorgensen, Disasi, Madueke, Joao Felix and Nkunku all come in!

However, perhaps the biggest surprise is the inclusion of club captain Reece James on the bench.

Chelsea XI

18:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Plenty of rotation from Enzo Maresca this evening.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Madueke, Palmer, Joao Felix; Nkunku

Substitutes: Sanchez, James, Gusto, Acheampong, Veiga, Neto, Sancho, Jackson, Guiu

Ipswich XI

18:42 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here’s the Ipswich team in full:

XI: Walton, Burns, O'Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (C), Cajuste, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Delap

Subs: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Szmodics, J. Clarke, Al-Hamadi

Ipswich team news

18:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

...and for the hosts

Chelsea team news

18:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Lining up for the visitors...

Team news imminent

18:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.

The big question from a Chelsea perspective is how much will Enzo Maresca rotate, if at all?

Stay tuned...

Madueke latest

18:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

All eyes will be on the Chelsea matchday squad and whether Noni Madueke is recalled.

Both he and Renato Veiga were surprise absentees as the Blues were stunned by Fulham’s late fightback at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day with the decision being explained as “technical” reasons.

Read the full story here!

Palmer magic

18:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The one shining light from Chelsea’s loss to Fulham on Boxing Day was Cole Palmer as he produced a moment of magic...

Effortless elegance from Cole Palmer 🩰 pic.twitter.com/TfU7YBw3BW — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2024

Enzo promise

18:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Enzo Fernandez has scored three goals and provided four assists in his last eight Premier League fixtures and insists there's more to come from him.

"I learned the position in which I had to play, over time I got the idea of what the coach wanted," he said.

"He [Maresca] explained to me what he wanted and I was getting the concept, reading the games. There is still a long way to go.

"On a personal level I have been feeling very good. The team has shown a very strong character, always working with humility, and showing that great things can be achieved."

McKenna on Chelsea test

18:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Hot on the heels of facing Arsenal, things don't get any easier for Ipswich as they host Chelsea this evening.

Though, despite back-to-back games against two Premier League giants, Kieran McKenna insists there is nothing to fear.

“A tough test, but a great game,” he told reporters. “These tough tests, let’s get it right, coming to the Emirates Stadium to play against Arsenal at Christmas is a positive, it’s not something to fear, it’s not something to feel hesitant about or feel anything other than feel excited about, and Chelsea at home’s the same.

“We know they’re a top side having a very good season but they’re the challenges that we want. Last home game of 2024, let’s go and give it everything we’ve got.”

Predicted Chelsea XI

18:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Enzo Maresca’s hands are tied to some extent by defensive injuries, but one of Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga could come in to freshen his backline.

Veiga and winger Noni Madueke were both dropped for “technical” reasons for the Fulham defeat but Maresca confirmed the pair will be back in contention at Portman Road.

Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku will hope for a rare league start should Nicolas Jackson be given a rest.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Felix; Nkunku

Maresca demands a reaction

17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

You have to go back to September of last season under Mauricio Pochettino for the last time Chelsea went three league games without a win and Enzo Maresca is keen to avoid a repeat following a draw with Everton and a loss to Fulham.

“We never thought we were going to win every game but now we’ve lost,” Maresca said following the Fulham defeat. “We lost on August 18 [to Manchester City] and then, after two months [to Liverpool on October 20], then another two months, and we know the reality is that you don’t lose a game every two months.

“Now it’s just a matter of how we react and we go again.”

Read his full quotes here!

Ipswich vs Chelsea latest match odds

17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ipswich: 11/2

Draw: 3/1

Chelsea:1/3

Odds via Betfair (subject to change)

Setting the scene...

17:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The calm before the storm at Portman Road with two hours until kick-off...

Ipswich vs Chelsea: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ipswich wins: 9

Draws: 10

Chelsea wins: 26

This is the first Premier League meeting between Ipswich and Chelsea since March 2002!

The Blues were a very different club back then and their last trip to Portman Road ended in a goalless draw.

Standard Sport Prediction

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It’s these types of games where Chelsea can rotate and still prove far too much, and expect Cole Palmer to be pulling the strings again for what is expected to be an otherwise changed attacking line-up.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Chelsea team news

17:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Enzo Maresca has confirmed he will rotate his Chelsea side given the busy festive schedule.

As a result, Christopher Nkunku is in line to start, which would see Nicolas Jackson drop to the bench, while Joao Felix could get the nod ahead of Pedro Neto or Jadon Sancho.

It remains to be seen if Noni Madueke is in contention after being dropped from the matchday squad against Fulham.

Ipswich team news

17:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ipswich have Sam Morsy available again after he served a suspension in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

However, Chiedozie Ogbene, Janoi Donacien, George Hirst and Axel Tuanzebe are all still sidelined.

How to follow Ipswich vs Chelsea

17:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Read more on that right here!

LIVE coverage: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Welcome

16:19 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Ipswich vs Chelsea.

After suffering a shock defeat on Boxing Day at home to west London rivals Fulham, Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways and end 2024 in style.

The Blues will be expected to claim all three points over an Ipswich side that has lost four of their last six games at home.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at 7.45pm GMT.

Stay tuned for all the build-up.